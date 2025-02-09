Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Replacing Spark Router on Fibre connection, info please
aussiedean

65 posts

Master Geek


#318665 9-Feb-2025 22:33
Hi all,

 

 

 

Bit of a noob question but was looking at getting

 

a different wifi router for a Spark fibre connection

 

in my brothers house and wanted check if I'm on the right track. Current just called the Spark Smart Modem that's plugged into the ONT is it? The wifi around the house if not very good so was looking for something with at least external antenna's. Something like the 

 

ASUS RT-AX52 (AX1800) Dual-Band WiFi 6 Extendable Router

 

 

 

So am I looking for an actual Router or a modem as such or do I have to use a Spark device.

 

 

 

Thankyou

 

 

huckster
844 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3340869 9-Feb-2025 22:42
The Spark Smart modem will be the thing that is providing WiFi and it has antennas within the plastic case.

 

If the Wifi is no good, is the Smart Modem in a good place - not behind a TV, at the far end of the house from the place where the WiFi is "bad"?

 

It's a pretty good device. Maybe moving it to a better position will help.

 

Can you provide more detail on the problem? If you spend a few hundred dollars on something and it ends up in exactly the same place, you'll probably have the same problem and a smaller bank balance.

 

EDIT - You don't have to use the Spark Smart Modem, but it may not be the problem.



aussiedean

65 posts

Master Geek


  #3340876 9-Feb-2025 23:17
The ONT and Router have been moved from the kitchen to a study area in the centre of the house , there is one wall ( Gibrock ) between there and lounge. Have tried 2.4 instead of 5 GHz but 2.4 keeps dropping connection randomly on LG TV. Newish TV as well

RunningMan
8970 posts

Uber Geek


  #3341211 10-Feb-2025 18:14
A single wall shouldn't present any difficulty for wifi from that device, so suggests there something else wrong.

 

Perhaps some details of the issue(s) you are seeing etc would help.



aussiedean

65 posts

Master Geek


  #3341229 10-Feb-2025 20:55
So just confirming I can use the aftermarket Router on the Fibre connection after the ONT

 

 

 

Was thinking of the Asus as it has external antenna's  as well

 

 

 

ASUS RT-AX52 (AX1800) Dual-Band WiFi 6 Extendable Router

RunningMan
8970 posts

Uber Geek


  #3341277 10-Feb-2025 21:03
Yes, you can use a different router, however:

 

1) External antennas doesn't mean better wifi coverage, it just means they're external. A heat map or similar would need to be looked at to determine coverage. Commercial APs don't have external antennas with the exception of outdoor variants where you are looking for antenna gain focus in a specific direction.

 

2) It's already been suggested twice that the Spark router is not the problem here. It should have no issue whatsover working through a single internal gib board wall, and if it does, there's likely some other issue to troubleshoot instead.

aussiedean

65 posts

Master Geek


  #3341346 10-Feb-2025 22:41
Okay thanks to all, much appreciated will into this further when I at the location next.

