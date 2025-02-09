aussiedean

Hi all,
Bit of a noob question but was looking at getting
a different wifi router for a Spark fibre connection
in my brothers house and wanted check if I'm on the right track. Current just called the Spark Smart Modem that's plugged into the ONT is it? The wifi around the house if not very good so was looking for something with at least external antenna's. Something like the
ASUS RT-AX52 (AX1800) Dual-Band WiFi 6 Extendable Router
So am I looking for an actual Router or a modem as such or do I have to use a Spark device.
Thankyou