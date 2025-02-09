aussiedean

The Spark Smart modem will be the thing that is providing WiFi and it has antennas within the plastic case.

If the Wifi is no good, is the Smart Modem in a good place - not behind a TV, at the far end of the house from the place where the WiFi is "bad"?

It's a pretty good device. Maybe moving it to a better position will help.

Can you provide more detail on the problem? If you spend a few hundred dollars on something and it ends up in exactly the same place, you'll probably have the same problem and a smaller bank balance.

EDIT - You don't have to use the Spark Smart Modem, but it may not be the problem.