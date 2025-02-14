GreenGecko:

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Will installing an antenna solve Broadband disconnection / stability issues?
#318723 14-Feb-2025 17:39
We have Wireless Broadband with Spark and are experiencing signal strength / disconnections issues.

 

I know we can change providers, but would like to stay with Spark at the moment.

 

Fibre isn’t an option for our address

 

Our cellphones aren’t with Spark, so I can’t use them to test signal strength

 

 

 

Situation

 

Live in Patumahoe (near Pukekohe, Auckland)

 

Are between 1-1.5 km from Spark cell tower

 

No big obstructions between us and the tower – can see the top of the tower from our garden

 

Single storey brick house with no monitoring devices ie: baby monitor

 

 

 

Modem

 

Had a Spark Smart Modem 2

 

Spark got us to change this over to a Spark 5G modem (what we’re currently using)

 

Landline phone is plugged into the modem

 

Ethernet cable runs between modem and desktop computer

 

A couple of Cellphones, Tablets, a PC and printer use WiFi connection

 

 

 

Plan

 

Were previously on ‘Everyday Wireless with Landline’.

 

When Spark asked us to swap over to a 5G modem, they changed us to ‘Max Wireless Plus’.

 

 

 

Have had stability issues with both modems

 

Both seem to randomly reset themselves. 

 

All the lights (except for the power light which is green) on the modem would go out and it would go through its start-up process again.

 

This happens during the day as well as during the night.

 

On the old modem, the light beside 4G LTE would change from Green to Blue and back again (alternating between Good and Fair signal strength) – sometimes it would change back and forth several times in a minute, other times it stays on Blue for quite a while.  This also happens during the night – have seen it happen at say 2 and 3am

 

On this new 5G modem, the lights beside 4G LTE and 5G change from Green to Blue and back again

 

Also, the light beside the 5G goes out randomly

 

 

 

Troubleshooting done so far

 

Spark have done a reset at their end, then got me to do a reset of the modem (has happened for both modems)

 

Have moved the modem around the house and even took it outside facing toward the cell tower and get the same things happening.

 

Unplugged landline phone from modem – left unplugged for a period of time

 

Have been told several times that a technician will go to the cell tower and check things - are still waiting for that to happen

 

 

 

Spark have suggested that getting an external antenna installed may help, but say they won’t guarantee this will fix the ‘disconnection / stability’ issues – it may work, it may not.

 

Before we go down that track, I’m hoping someone with some knowledge about this type of thing can give me their opinion please.

 

Q. If you were in my shoes, would you take a gamble on trying an antenna?

hairy1
  #3342958 14-Feb-2025 18:29
My answer would be to buy Starlink




rscole86
  #3342961 14-Feb-2025 18:35
Linux
  #3342968 14-Feb-2025 19:18
Starlink $79 unlimited plan



KiwiSurfer
  #3343056 14-Feb-2025 21:46
hairy1:

 

My answer would be to buy Starlink

 

 

I would advise against this, given the poor experiences I've observed on Starlink connections in NZ and overseas unless you don't mind slow speeds and random latency spikes etc. May not be an improvement over what you currently get.

panther2
  #3343069 14-Feb-2025 22:31
Had starlink for 5 months rural Drury and its far superior to the crap VDSL i had

RunningMan
  #3343099 15-Feb-2025 09:05
GreenGecko: [snip]

 

Both seem to randomly reset themselves. 

 

All the lights (except for the power light which is green) on the modem would go out and it would go through its start-up process again.

 

This happens during the day as well as during the night.

 

 

This is unusual. Are you using the same power supply for both modems? Any faults noticeable with your electricity supply? Presumably tried a different power outlet if you've moved the modem.

 

How do you know that the cell tower you are looking at is in fact Spark's? Could the other side of the house in a different direction be better?

 

In general terms, an external antenna will help with signal issues, but it sounds like you have more than one problem here.

richms
  #3343197 15-Feb-2025 14:44
panther2:

 

Had starlink for 5 months rural Drury and its far superior to the crap VDSL i had

 

 

Having now used it I would say yeah, better than a crap DSL, but I would take a good working VDSL over starlink any day with its unpredictable nature. RDP over it was incredibly unpleasant. 




GreenGecko

  #3344647 19-Feb-2025 22:05
RunningMan:

 

GreenGecko: [snip]

 

Both seem to randomly reset themselves. 

 

All the lights (except for the power light which is green) on the modem would go out and it would go through its start-up process again.

 

This happens during the day as well as during the night.

 

 

This is unusual. Are you using the same power supply for both modems? Any faults noticeable with your electricity supply? Presumably tried a different power outlet if you've moved the modem.

 

How do you know that the cell tower you are looking at is in fact Spark's? Could the other side of the house in a different direction be better?

 

In general terms, an external antenna will help with signal issues, but it sounds like you have more than one problem here.

 

 

Same power supply for both modems, haven't experienced any power supply issues and yes, had moved both the modems round the house testing signal strength, so different wall sockets were used for power.

 

About 2 and a bit years ago, Spark gave me the address of their tower.  It's the only tower on that road, so I'm assuming it's still their tower.

 

Thanks for the suggestion to try on the other side of the house, we've done that (both inside and outside) and still get disconnections.

 

Spark support staff say they can't send anyone to our house (even at our cost) to help figure out the problem and I haven't found a company locally that can help either.

 

On the good news front, they have finally phoned back - said the cell tower has been checked and there's no fault there, so problem is on our property.

  #3344650 19-Feb-2025 22:08
GreenGecko:

 

Same power supply for both modems, 

 

 

That's a warning sign. Given both modems seem to have random reboots, and a dodgy power supply is frequently the cause, that's what I'd be looking at next.

