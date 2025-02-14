GreenGecko:

We have Wireless Broadband with Spark and are experiencing signal strength / disconnections issues.

I know we can change providers, but would like to stay with Spark at the moment.

Fibre isn’t an option for our address

Our cellphones aren’t with Spark, so I can’t use them to test signal strength

Situation

Live in Patumahoe (near Pukekohe, Auckland)

Are between 1-1.5 km from Spark cell tower

No big obstructions between us and the tower – can see the top of the tower from our garden

Single storey brick house with no monitoring devices ie: baby monitor

Modem

Had a Spark Smart Modem 2

Spark got us to change this over to a Spark 5G modem (what we’re currently using)

Landline phone is plugged into the modem

Ethernet cable runs between modem and desktop computer

A couple of Cellphones, Tablets, a PC and printer use WiFi connection

Plan

Were previously on ‘Everyday Wireless with Landline’.

When Spark asked us to swap over to a 5G modem, they changed us to ‘Max Wireless Plus’.

Have had stability issues with both modems

1

Both seem to randomly reset themselves.

All the lights (except for the power light which is green) on the modem would go out and it would go through its start-up process again.

This happens during the day as well as during the night.

2

On the old modem, the light beside 4G LTE would change from Green to Blue and back again (alternating between Good and Fair signal strength) – sometimes it would change back and forth several times in a minute, other times it stays on Blue for quite a while. This also happens during the night – have seen it happen at say 2 and 3am

On this new 5G modem, the lights beside 4G LTE and 5G change from Green to Blue and back again

Also, the light beside the 5G goes out randomly

Troubleshooting done so far

Spark have done a reset at their end, then got me to do a reset of the modem (has happened for both modems)

Have moved the modem around the house and even took it outside facing toward the cell tower and get the same things happening.

Unplugged landline phone from modem – left unplugged for a period of time

Have been told several times that a technician will go to the cell tower and check things - are still waiting for that to happen

Spark have suggested that getting an external antenna installed may help, but say they won’t guarantee this will fix the ‘disconnection / stability’ issues – it may work, it may not.

Before we go down that track, I’m hoping someone with some knowledge about this type of thing can give me their opinion please.

Q. If you were in my shoes, would you take a gamble on trying an antenna?