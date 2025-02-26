I have a problem with where my ASUS RT-AX3000 router sometimes stops allowing any devices to connect via wifi, yet any devices already connected continue to work fine. For example, when I get home from work my phone will refuse to connect to wifi, but my TV and other devices still have internet access. It happens about once a week and a reboot fixes it until the next time.

There's a decent number of devices in the house, maybe around 50 connected on average. Is that too many for a consumer-grade router to handle? I wouldn't have thought so. Incidentally I had the same problem with the router that Spark supplied so I thought replacing it would help, but the problem still occurs.

Any ideas on what the problem could be, or how to troubleshoot?