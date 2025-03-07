I'm moving house next week, and before the chaos of packing and moving gets too much I wanted to come up with a plan for a good wifi setup.

I'm moving to a two-storey house, built in the early 1990s with a second storey added about 10 years later. It's a rental, so I'm assuming I'll be limited in what I can do in terms of running cables - but I won't really know until I take possession next Thursday and can get a closer look at things.

I'm bringing my 2Degrees-supplied FritzBox 7360 router. From memory the wifi on these devices is okay, but would definitely need something to boost the signal around the house. The floor area is 285m2 over the two storeys, so I can see wifi signal dropping off substantially at the far end of the house.

At the place I lived in before my current house, I bought a Unifi AP which was fantastic. But it was a long time ago that I set it up and I can't for the life of me remember what I did. So I'm hoping the GZ community can provide me with some good advice or suggestions.

One idea I was toying with (don't know if it's possible though) was to use an old router (Spark) I have lying around. Is it possible to connect this via ethernet and use it as a wireless AP? Or is that nonsense I made up in my head?

My partner (who is moving in with me) has a wireless repeater in her place that she suggested we could use - but my understanding is those devices end up halving the bandwidth and slowing everything down. We'll be getting a 300/100mbps connection, and there will be six of us in the house (2 adults, 2 teens, 2 pre-teens) with a lot of devices connected, so I can foresee bandwidth becoming an issue. Am I right in thinking the wireless repeaters aren't worth it?

Any suggestions for what I should be exploring now, before moving day arrives?