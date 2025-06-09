I have been able to setup my pfSense box to work with Mercury ISP using the following Geek Zone post: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=314975



What I am having trouble with is every now and then my WAN will loose connection, I want to say it's to do with being issued a new public IP on the ISP side but I'm not entirely sure that's correct.



I have distilled the process for restoring my WAN down to the following steps:



1. Unplug all of the ethernet ports except

a. ONT to modem

2. Boot into pfSense console (on the actual pfSense box)

3. Select Reset to factory defaults (4)

4. Select Assign interfaces (1) and

a. LAN to em0

b. WAN to em7 (this will have an empty IP initially)

5. Select reboot (5)

6. Plug ethernet cables back in

a. Modem to switch

b. Switch to Laptop/Desktop

7. Check that the auto assigned IP on Laptop/Desktop is `192.168.1.XXX`

8. Go to https://192.168.1.1/

9. Accept defaults for Wizard

10. Go to https://192.168.1.1/interfaces_vlan.php

a. Set **Parent Interface** to `em7 (00...`

b. Set **VLAN Tag** to `10`

c. Set **Description** to `Mercury`

11. Go to https://192.168.1.1/interfaces_assign.php

a. In the dropdown next to **WAN** select `VLAN 10...`

12. Go to https://192.168.1.1/interfaces.php?if=wan

a. Set **IPv4 Configuration Type** to `DCHP`

b. Set **IPv6 Configuration Type** to `None`

13. Reboot modem

14. Plug in remaining ethernet ports

Obviously this is somewhat cumbersome and I'd like to get to the bottom of why the WAN periodically drops (at the moment the frequency is probably ~1 per month).



I inherited my kit from a sysadmin at work and while I have some technical knowledge networking is not my strong suite but something I want to improve at.



What would be the correct way to start debugging this issue so I can isolate the root cause?

Additional notes:

- Unplugging the ethernet ports from the switch seemed to stop devices being auto assigned IP address that were not in the 192.168.1.XXX range

- Manually setting an assigned IP with DHCP + manual address did not seem to work (I couldn't ping the pfSense box)