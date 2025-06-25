Currently working remotely and hotspoting off the phone. If I were to purchase a 4g router and used that instead of a phone would the carrier consider the router to be a hotspot?
Anything that allows you to use your data on a device other than the device itself is considered a hotspot
Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer.
nztim:
Anything that allows you to use your data on a device other than the device itself is considered a hotspot
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSync | Backblaze backup
Note some plans will specify personal mobile device only, i.e. SIM is supposed to be used in a mobile phone only. I have heard of some MNVOs enforcing this, but no harm in trying.
Rural IT and Broadband support.
Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer - one month free: https://www.starlink.com/?referral=RC-32845-88860-71
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally
Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com