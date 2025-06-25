Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Is a 4g router classed as a hotspot
Pom4747

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


#320006 25-Jun-2025 11:11
Currently working remotely and hotspoting off the phone. If I were to purchase a 4g router and used that instead of a phone would the carrier consider the router to be a hotspot?

nztim
3765 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3386957 25-Jun-2025 12:11
Anything that allows you to use your data on a device other than the device itself is considered a hotspot




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79164 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3386968 25-Jun-2025 12:49
nztim:

 

Anything that allows you to use your data on a device other than the device itself is considered a hotspot

 

 




coffeebaron
6221 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3387074 25-Jun-2025 18:22
Note some plans will specify personal mobile device only, i.e. SIM is supposed to be used in a mobile phone only. I have heard of some MNVOs enforcing this, but no harm in trying. 




