Deco X53 router removed and replaced with UltraHub today.

Most things are working as expected.

One thing that isnt, is my laptop (wifi) no longer has the Synology NAS showing in Network in Win11 File Explorer.

Consequently, my mapped drive to a share on said Synology has a big angry red X on it and said the local device was already in use when I tried to access it. I have unmapped it and now cant remap it.

My wired PC has no problem with its mapped drive and the NAS shows in Network.

I can ping the NAS, and in the dark ages I would have edited the hosts file with the NAS IP and name.

Surely this is not still the answer for this???