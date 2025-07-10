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ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Change of router : gaps in my network
kiwifidget

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#320147 10-Jul-2025 20:38
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Deco X53 router removed and replaced with UltraHub today.

 

Most things are working as expected.

 

One thing that isnt, is my laptop (wifi) no longer has the Synology NAS showing in Network in Win11 File Explorer.

 

Consequently, my mapped drive to a share on said Synology has a big angry red X on it and said the local device was already in use when I tried to access it. I have unmapped it and now cant remap it. 

 

My wired PC has no problem with its mapped drive and the NAS shows in Network.

 

I can ping the NAS, and in the dark ages I would have edited the hosts file with the NAS IP and name.

 

Surely this is not still the answer for this???




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r2b2
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  #3393127 11-Jul-2025 08:37
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Never used an Ultrahub router but sounds like perhaps there's something like Wireless/AP isolation enabled that is preventing wireless devices from talking through to the wired network. Perhaps check your Wifi settings for the router to see if there's anything like that in the settings.



kiwifidget

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  #3393238 11-Jul-2025 11:51
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Wifi is disabled on the router, I'm using a couple of X20 mesh units (wired) instead.

 

So the router sees all devices as wired.

 

I will check the X20 settings though, as I did factory reset them yesterday after removing the X53 from the network.




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