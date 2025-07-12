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ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)old external hdd + new router. can I stream media from it on android devices easily?
SerjTank

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#320167 12-Jul-2025 19:15
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I have an old external hdd and  just got a new Wifi 7 router + mesh setup. I'd like to add tv series and my music collection to it, so that I can stream both at home, and away from it. I've got it kinda setup but not as I'd like it to be. It seems kind of unreliable... VLC on Android just keeps displaying 'loading' when I go to search for all music. Additionally, the hdd doesn't always display. 

 

 

 

Do you have any suggestions for software to help setup something more reliable and useful?

 

 

 

Router: ASUS RT-BE58U

 

Hdd: USB 2.0 (500gb)




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Spyware
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  #3393575 12-Jul-2025 20:42
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Plex Media Server with Plexamp for Android. Plex media server on Intel Core i3 8th gen or better processor with quicksync for transcoding.




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Bananabob
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  #3393611 13-Jul-2025 10:16
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Have you thought of Kodi or Jellyfin?

Spyware
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  #3393678 13-Jul-2025 13:30
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Kodi's media streaming capabilities use UPnP/DLNA over local network.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.



razor2000nz
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  #3393761 14-Jul-2025 12:40
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you now need a plexpass to watch your own media away from home.

 

Emby is free

raytaylor
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  #3395425 18-Jul-2025 19:47
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I would suggest that there is a 99% chance the USB hard drive port on the router is for samba/windows file sharing only. 
On an Android TV you can use the VLC player app to browse network file shares and stream files from it. 




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freitasm
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  #3395428 18-Jul-2025 20:09
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SerjTank:

 

... so that I can stream both at home, and away from it. I've got it kinda setup but not as I'd like it to be. It seems kind of unreliable... VLC on Android just keeps displaying 'loading' when I go to search for all music.

 

 

You need a streaming app, something like Plex, running on a small device like a NUC with the HDD plugged to it. It is more reliable this way.

 

As for external access, I recommend installing something like Tailscale on this NUC and on your phone. Then access using the Tailscale IP when outside home. You don't want to port forward things if you don't have the required security settings (separated network for the NUC, Intrusion Detection, etc).

 

SerjTank:

 

Additionally, the hdd doesn't always display. 

 

 

It sounds like you plugged the HDD to the router and tried to access it. A few things: the USB2.0 combined with your router may not provide the performance needed for this. The router is already busy doing router stuff, add remote access to a HDD with high demand on timely packets won't help.

 

 




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Apsattv
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  #3395611 20-Jul-2025 00:49
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One simple way just share a folder on your windows pc..leave the pc on., download all those linux.iso torrents to it... run VLC on your device e.g on a Tablet you will be able to watch anything from the shared folder. 

 

 

 

Very little setup involved

 

 

Rickles
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  #3395705 20-Jul-2025 16:01
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Recently did this for an acquaintance who will be bed-bound for a few weeks.

 

Went to local recycle shop and got an UltraHub router (ex Voda/One) and cable it so existing router.  Turned off all wifi, and plugged external drive into UltraHub (it has a USB port).

 

Checked that USB drive recognised, then turned on Samba.

 

Using VLC on his wifi connected Android tablet I could see the external drive, contents and play videos.

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