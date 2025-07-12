I have an old external hdd and just got a new Wifi 7 router + mesh setup. I'd like to add tv series and my music collection to it, so that I can stream both at home, and away from it. I've got it kinda setup but not as I'd like it to be. It seems kind of unreliable... VLC on Android just keeps displaying 'loading' when I go to search for all music. Additionally, the hdd doesn't always display.
Do you have any suggestions for software to help setup something more reliable and useful?
Router: ASUS RT-BE58U
Hdd: USB 2.0 (500gb)