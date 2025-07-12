SerjTank: ... so that I can stream both at home, and away from it. I've got it kinda setup but not as I'd like it to be. It seems kind of unreliable... VLC on Android just keeps displaying 'loading' when I go to search for all music.

You need a streaming app, something like Plex, running on a small device like a NUC with the HDD plugged to it. It is more reliable this way.

As for external access, I recommend installing something like Tailscale on this NUC and on your phone. Then access using the Tailscale IP when outside home. You don't want to port forward things if you don't have the required security settings (separated network for the NUC, Intrusion Detection, etc).

SerjTank: Additionally, the hdd doesn't always display.

It sounds like you plugged the HDD to the router and tried to access it. A few things: the USB2.0 combined with your router may not provide the performance needed for this. The router is already busy doing router stuff, add remote access to a HDD with high demand on timely packets won't help.