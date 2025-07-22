Hi All,

I have some beginner network knowledge but am stuck assisting my son with some intervlan routing in a Unifi network.

Hardware is as follows: udm_se -> usw24 -> usw flex

Topology is just a 192.x network with on vlan (192.168.53.53) running pihole and have Unifi network latest stable version and along with the zone based firewall rules.

There are no firewall rules (all LANs in internal zone) as yet but this exercise was to start to set these up.

There is also no port profiles (all ports are "Allow All") as yet either other than all default unifi settings.

I have also checked out some youtube clips from https://www.youtube.com/c/MactelecomNetworks along with Unifi community, but not much clearer.

Looked through the logs on UDM-SE and could not see anything pertaining to blocked traffic and suspect this is right as no firewall rules yet to block.

Son has built a proxmox homelab box for University (CompSci and Software engineering) to experiment with (ci/cd, VM unraid, etc.) and would like this on say 10.x or 172.x network.

Challenge I have been having is getting, say homelab, on 172.16.10.10 as fixed IP (or 10.10.10.10) to talk to desktop on 192.168.1.7 - can ping gateway of 172.16.10.1 fine, but not the specific IP. The homelab box only has default install of proxmox at this stage. I can talk between 192.168.1.7 and 192.168.53.53

Would really appreciate some guidance on how to get this working as I would have thought intervlan routing was all open by default and thus possible.