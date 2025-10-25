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ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)What Crimp tools to use
sir1963

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#323095 25-Oct-2025 16:23
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I have CAT 6 wired around the house (and will do the shed/workshop soon along with some POE Cameras around the house).

 

I am using PDL plugs/sockets/switches/etc around the house, so the network outlets will need to match.

 

So what crimp tools ?

 

I like the idea of the pass through connectors and tools, any brand better than any other and what jacks/sockets are best ?

 

I will be doing a patch panel too.

 

Dont care about patch leads these are so cheap to buy (at trade prices). it's not worth the effort.

 

 

 

TIA.

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Mehrts
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  #3427928 25-Oct-2025 16:48
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RJ-45 wall sockets are of the punch-down variety, so no need to use crimp tools here. Just a decent quality punch-down tool which also trims the excess wire length at the same time.

As you said, patch cables are cheap enough to buy to not warrant the effort required to make your own. 

So are you wanting to have RJ-45 male connectors at the patch-panel end of the runs? Why not opt for RJ-45 sockets instead, and then use the patch leads to go to whatever device they need to go.



richms
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  #3427930 25-Oct-2025 16:59
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Mehrts:

 

RJ-45 wall sockets are of the punch-down variety, so no need to use crimp tools here. Just a decent quality punch-down tool which also trims the excess wire length at the same time.

As you said, patch cables are cheap enough to buy to not warrant the effort required to make your own. 

So are you wanting to have RJ-45 male connectors at the patch-panel end of the runs? Why not opt for RJ-45 sockets instead, and then use the patch leads to go to whatever device they need to go.

 

 

Cameras and APs generally end up with the male on the end of the solid cable. I still have a jar from ages back of dynamix ones for solid cable that I am using. They work fine.




Richard rich.ms

Jase2985
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  #3427932 25-Oct-2025 17:58
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How the cable connects to the keystone jack depends on the keystone jack used. Also, the cable used does play a part in what you need.

 

 

 

I used a patch panel, so the runs throughout my house are female to female and they are all shielded jacks. I used solid shielded CAT6A cable.

 

The keystone jacks I used have a tool to cut off all the excess cable and helps press everything together. 

 

 

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