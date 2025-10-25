I have CAT 6 wired around the house (and will do the shed/workshop soon along with some POE Cameras around the house).

I am using PDL plugs/sockets/switches/etc around the house, so the network outlets will need to match.

So what crimp tools ?

I like the idea of the pass through connectors and tools, any brand better than any other and what jacks/sockets are best ?

I will be doing a patch panel too.

Dont care about patch leads these are so cheap to buy (at trade prices). it's not worth the effort.

TIA.