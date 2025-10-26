Hi. I just got a Spark Smart Modem 2 as a spare. I am with Quic (fibre), but it was a breeze to setup and seems to work better than my existing one.

However, there is just one problem I have discovered. My Nas bittorrent client is complaining that the network port is not open. If I go to one of those internet "check my port is open" web sites, it says it is, but the bittorent still complains. Closing bittorrent closes the port according to the Internet. So it appears the port is opening, but to where is anyones guess.

I have manually opened a port to the Nas, but it still complains.

Anyone had any experience with Smart modem 2? Firmware is 2.11.28 20240612.