Honestly, for a large house you really need wifi access points which are hard-wired back to a central point. This eliminates any issues from RF interference that wireless mesh systems can suffer from.

As for your smart home devices and keeping everything segregated nicely, as well as being somewhat budget friendly, I reccomend a complete Unifi setup by Ubiquiti.

Sure it's not the cheapest, however it's very simple to get up & running, and there's a huge amount of resources available to help you configure VLANs & firewall rules as well as your general wifi in order to give you the an extremely stable home network. You're also free to purchase the exact hardware that suits your environment & requirements. They offer a wide range of routers, switches, access points, and cameras etc if you want to go down that path in the future.



I've personally been running a Unifi setup at home & my parent's place for a few years now without any issues at all. I'm able to monitor & update my parent's network without them needing to know a thing about their setup. It just works as far as they're concerned. And they're located in the other island to myself.

So to reiterate my point, go for a Unifi setup & pay the extra cost up front compared to a consumer product & you'll soon forget about the price tag once it's all up & running nicely. To save on costs, there is plenty available on the second-hand market.