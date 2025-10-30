Im moving into a large house and im trying to plan a bit ahead of time on what i can do to get networking/wifi setup in a cost effective way. I would very much appreciate some ideas and suggestions :)
Requirements:
- Large house, so lot of floor areas to cover and lot of walls in the way. So i would ideally want sort of a mesh setup.
- I have a lot of "smart home" gear (like a LOT), so it should be able to support large number of IOT type of devices. Ideally would be good to isolate them into a seperate network if it allows.
- I may not be able to do ethernet (maybe too costly initially but will definitely consider it), so ideally a good wifi mesh setup without needing ethernet would be ideal.
- Will have gigabit internet, lot of media streaming, inhouse media server, wifi cameras etc. So decent amount of traffic going through.
- We play games, but not competitive at all. Wifi should be fiiine, but will definitely try to get wiring done if its feasible for sure.
- Preferably wifi 6 or 7.
- Ideally not too expensive, ideally a secondhand solution would be preferable.
So, ive been using a tplink deco x50/x55 (wifi 6) setup for the longest time. But their network management features, and stupid restrictions on the app has been driving me nuts. Im hoping to see if there is a significantly better solution that can be had for a cheaper price? The deco's have been ok, but they dont have the best connectivity/speed unless you run ethernet to each deco. For context, you can find deco x50/x55 for around $50-100 each secondhand if you arnt in a rush - so probably around $300-400 to kit out the house with say 4 units.
One option i was considering was to see if something like Fritzbox, their interface implies that they support some form of a mesh setup (i have 1 fritzbox that came with my previous 2dg connection, i just dont have a 2nd to try the mesh just yet). Old fritzbox routers can be had for fairly cheap on trademe/marketplace sometimes (ive seen fritzbox 7530/7590 for around $50/unit on tm/marketplace, so likely $200 to kit out the house with 4 units). Any thoughts on something like this, or something else entirely?