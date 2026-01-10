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ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)recommend router with individual device control features (family)
Batman

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#323745 10-Jan-2026 12:55
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is there a router that i can identify each device and control how much internet time, when they need to be sleeping, which websites they are not allowed, and track their browsing history (with their consent)?

 

very strong 5Ghz wifi and very good bandwidth would be nice too. 1000/400 fibre connection with Spark.

 

my current router is defeated by Apple's self evolving MAC id - every 2 weeks Apple changes the MAC id and my router loses track of the device! not sure if any router will fix that though. but it's time to get another one ...

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  #3451498 10-Jan-2026 13:15
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The ubiquiti routers have that functionality. For one with built in wifi, have a look at the UDR7 or UX7.




 

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  #3451500 10-Jan-2026 13:25
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Every router will be the same. Just turn off the MAC changing feature in the Apple devices.

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  #3451501 10-Jan-2026 13:29
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Oh, what can I say? Everything is built in and available, but it's not a sure-fire success. 🙂




     

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  #3451503 10-Jan-2026 13:46
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I would personally not go for a hardware solution - I did and it didn't work that well.  Instead, I run software (kaspersky Safe kids for mine) that can be installed on any device and control both apps and access time.  I have it on the kids PCs, tablets and my sons new phone (with less limitations due to the need to be out and about).  This way if they need anything they can request it and the app on my phone is notified and I can action it - same with more time... the only thing it doesn't do is allow apps to have extra time on an adhoc basis, you need to change the total time for that day and then remember to change it back.

Batman

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  #3451504 10-Jan-2026 14:06
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@michaelmurphy ?

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  #3451557 10-Jan-2026 16:28
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Batman:

 

is there a router that i can identify each device and control how much internet time, when they need to be sleeping, which websites they are not allowed, and track their browsing history (with their consent)?

 

very strong 5Ghz wifi and very good bandwidth would be nice too. 1000/400 fibre connection with Spark.

 

my current router is defeated by Apple's self evolving MAC id - every 2 weeks Apple changes the MAC id and my router loses track of the device! not sure if any router will fix that though. but it's time to get another one ...

 

That's better done by parental controls on the iOS device itself.  Instead of the device losing wifi altogether, have functions restricted.




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Batman

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  #3451576 10-Jan-2026 19:45
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MadEngineer:

 

Batman:

 

is there a router that i can identify each device and control how much internet time, when they need to be sleeping, which websites they are not allowed, and track their browsing history (with their consent)?

 

very strong 5Ghz wifi and very good bandwidth would be nice too. 1000/400 fibre connection with Spark.

 

my current router is defeated by Apple's self evolving MAC id - every 2 weeks Apple changes the MAC id and my router loses track of the device! not sure if any router will fix that though. but it's time to get another one ...

 

That's better done by parental controls on the iOS device itself.  Instead of the device losing wifi altogether, have functions restricted.

 

 

easy to do on their iphones but on their macbooks a bit more difficult to control what they can browse etc. but i get it now.

 

just got a router on special at amazon with some basic firmware, turn off the MAC renew.

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  #3451582 10-Jan-2026 20:11
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I do three solutions on my kids - first is a deco - from the app you can block devices / and setup profiles for browsing time etc

 

Second - all dns comes from cloudflares 1.1.1.3 blocks adult sites/ malware

 

And lastly - i use adguard home (free) (selfhosted) to put more control on dns- changing dns for safe search on google etc, changing youtube to restricted (network controlled that goes to TVS as well), and more custom filters hagezi

 

So your solution might be a mix of hardware and dns solution (others are controld, nextdns)

 

 

 

 

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  #3451600 10-Jan-2026 22:21
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r0bbie:

 

And lastly - i use adguard home (free) (selfhosted) to put more control on dns- changing dns for safe search on google etc, changing youtube to restricted (network controlled that goes to TVS as well), and more custom filters hagezi

 

 

Do you mind sharing more about setting up the restrictions via adguard?

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  #3451601 10-Jan-2026 22:36
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Give them their own SSID which only turns on at certain times?

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  #3451647 10-Jan-2026 23:07
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lxsw20:

 

Give them their own SSID which only turns on at certain times?

 

 

i fixed the time issue with completely turning off wifi at night as i and wife have unlimited phone data plan

 

it's the apple MAC id recycle feature that gets me annoyed. if i can track their device my router is powerful enough. just going to turn it off and hope they don't know how to turn it on ... but i need an excuse to get into their TWO devices x 3 teen boys

 
 
 
 

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michaelmurfy
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  #3451652 11-Jan-2026 00:34
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Batman:@michaelmurphy ?

 

Close.

But anyway a few options depending on what you want to spend.

 

You've got Ubiquiti - that's a good option for a start.

 

Then you've got gl.inet who have a selection of great routers based on OpenWRT but with some pretty fantastic features baked in and really easy to understand firmware: https://www.gl-inet.com/products/ - you can purchase directly from their website.

 

 

One of the routers featured here, Marble, is on a deal currently for $45.90US with free shipping to NZ and is likely one of your cheapest options with full parental controls: https://store.gl-inet.com/products/marble-gl-b3000-wi-fi-6-dual-band-gigabit-router?variant=41136538419294  

 

The Flint 3e also has support for their parental controls and will be better for a larger home: https://store.gl-inet.com/products/flint-3e-gl-be6500-dual-band-wi-fi-7-home-router 

 

You've also got NextDNS which is what I personally use. If you use my referral it flicks me a small amount of credit for my account: https://nextdns.io/?from=4f6vmry3 but this allows you to set up different networks plus you can whack an on device encrypted DNS profile on devices linked to different networks. This allows you to set different parental control profiles.

 

And lastly, Firewalla: https://firewalla.com/ - I haven't personally used these routers but from what I've heard they're solid and have great parental control and security features.

 

Batman: just got a router on special at amazon with some basic firmware, turn off the MAC renew.

 

Please don't do this! First off, it isn't the best experience and there are local options already. Consumer grade routers are absolutely rubbish.




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Batman

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  #3451664 11-Jan-2026 09:16
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michaelmurfy:

 

Gli

 

 

Hi I got one of the flints thanks, it's cheaper than the TP Link which i cancelled.

 

I'm not sure i need the DNS, i think if i can get the apple devices to not change the MAC ids that is a big win for me. it was going very well on android and windows and then we switched them to iphone and macbooks and we lost all their devices from the network id!

 

question. everyone is on the late model iphone and macbooks. will they benefit from the 4x4 flint 3e or should i get the flint 3 tri band. i got the flint 3 ...

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  #3451665 11-Jan-2026 09:21
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lxsw20:

 

Give them their own SSID which only turns on at certain times?

 

 

+1 for this, it's the most effective I've found at ensuring my teens actually get some sleep. 




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Batman

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  #3451667 11-Jan-2026 09:23
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Lias:

 

lxsw20:

 

Give them their own SSID which only turns on at certain times?

 

 

+1 for this, it's the most effective I've found at ensuring my teens actually get some sleep. 

 

 

hmm ... let me look into that ... can that force them to not toggle their mac id spoofing? eg assign the SSID to the mac id?

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