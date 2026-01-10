is there a router that i can identify each device and control how much internet time, when they need to be sleeping, which websites they are not allowed, and track their browsing history (with their consent)?

very strong 5Ghz wifi and very good bandwidth would be nice too. 1000/400 fibre connection with Spark.

my current router is defeated by Apple's self evolving MAC id - every 2 weeks Apple changes the MAC id and my router loses track of the device! not sure if any router will fix that though. but it's time to get another one ...