Afternoon all.

Please bare with me as I'm new to alot of this stuff, and am learning as I go.

So when we built our house in 2014, we had them install Ethernet ports in all the rooms, figuring kids would want PCs as they got older.

Now we are there, can't get any Internet to these ports.

We're on fibre now, fed through ONT in garage into router in lounge.

The Ethernet cables to all rooms feed into a splitter next to the ONT, but this splitter is fed from a separate cable from the outside fibre box. Assuming this is a vdsl feed, as that's what we had prior to fiber.

I'm guessing that the feed into the splitter now needs to be from one of the LAN plugs on the router, rather than this external cable?

Thought I'd ask here first though before modifying anything.