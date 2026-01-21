Hi,

I have just recently moved into a flat and trying to setup the SmartVu SVHD11 to our TV. Everytime I try to connect to our wifi network, it says "Couldn't find 'wifi network name'". I have tried every troubleshooting problem on the internet, such as switching to 2.4 ghz, your standard restart cycles, changing DNS, etc.

The device will connect to our hotspot, which suggests an issue with our local Wi-Fi Network or its settings, but I feel like I have tried every possible configuration for the router.

I am beginning to give up hope, so I'm posting here for a last-ditch attempt at any troubleshooting methods that I am missing.

Thanks for the help