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ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)SmartVu SVHD11 not connecting to Wifi network
shiqoh

2 posts

Wannabe Geek
+1 received by user: 2


#323826 21-Jan-2026 15:42
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Hi,

 

I have just recently moved into a flat and trying to setup the SmartVu SVHD11 to our TV. Everytime I try to connect to our wifi network, it says "Couldn't find 'wifi network name'". I have tried every troubleshooting problem on the internet, such as switching to 2.4 ghz, your standard restart cycles, changing DNS, etc.

 

The device will connect to our hotspot, which suggests an issue with our local Wi-Fi Network or its settings, but I feel like I have tried every possible configuration for the router. 

 

I am beginning to give up hope, so I'm posting here for a last-ditch attempt at any troubleshooting methods that I am missing.

 

Thanks for the help

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nitro
763 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 342


  #3454870 21-Jan-2026 15:48
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maybe try a different 2.4GHz WiFi channel? in the (distant) past, i've had devices that wouldn't work with Ch 13, or was it Ch 1. something like that.



shiqoh

2 posts

Wannabe Geek
+1 received by user: 2


  #3454873 21-Jan-2026 16:13
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I changed the channel to 11, width to 20 MHz, and security to WPA2. This solved the issue, thank you so much.

bfginger
1334 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 193


  #3455930 26-Jan-2026 08:54
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Wifi channels 12 and 13 are not used in North America so when a router supportive of 12 and 13 is set to, or automatically moves to those channels, a connecting device designed with the North American market in mind may fail to detect the wifi network, detect it intermittently or transfer data in slow motion. 

 

 

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