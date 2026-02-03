Hi I've got a long ethernet cable running from my TP Link router [Starlink] to my office and the connection is fast [300 download]. So thought I'd be clever and set up a spare router as a switch so I could run two devices and not have to swap the cable over between them. It's running, but it's slow - the same speed as the wifi. Wifi is definitely off on the second router which is an Archer VR300, as is DHCP. Is there another setting I'm missing? Or is it my cabling? Does the long cable between the router and the new "switch" need to be a crossover one? Or are the 5E cables from "switch" to computers needing to be replaced? Or if not the cabling, do I need to go and buy a proper switch?