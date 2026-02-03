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ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Using TP Link router as a network switch - speed change
vroom

91 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 2


#323920 3-Feb-2026 13:44
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Hi I've got a long ethernet cable running from my TP Link router [Starlink] to my office and the connection is fast [300 download]. So thought I'd be clever and set up a spare router as a switch so I could run two devices and not have to swap the cable over between them. It's running, but it's slow - the same speed as the wifi. Wifi is definitely off on the second router which is an Archer VR300, as is DHCP. Is there another setting I'm missing? Or is it my cabling? Does the long cable between the router and the new "switch" need to be a crossover one? Or are the 5E cables from "switch" to computers needing to be replaced? Or if not the cabling, do I need to go and buy a proper switch?

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wellygary
8868 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 5359


  #3458400 3-Feb-2026 13:49
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According to this, its only got 100mbs ports on it... so that's where your troubles will be...

 

https://www.tp-link.com/au/home-networking/dsl-modem-router/archer-vr300/

 

HARDWARE FEATURES

 

Interface

 

3 10/100 RJ45 LAN Ports
1 10/100 RJ45 LAN/WAN Port
1 RJ11 Port

 

 

 

 



nitro
773 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 345


  #3458401 3-Feb-2026 13:51
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could it be because the VR300 has fast ethernet (10/100) ports. for your use case even a cheap unmanaged gigabit switch would do the job.

 

 

vroom

91 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 2


  #3458412 3-Feb-2026 14:12
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Thankyou, it was the router speed you were right. Been trawling through my old routers, have a Spark smart modem connected and bam, result. Saved myself $20 on a network switch and it only took me about 2 hours lol - thanks for the help.

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