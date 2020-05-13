Got two Panasonic airconditioners and had a look at the Sensibo, which is $199.

Then I bumped into cheap Ebay options at around $20. These use the app Smart Life. Unsure if I'm allowed to link to Ebay, so instead just go there and search for Smart Wireless WiFi+IR Switch Remote Controller Home Control For Alexa Google

Yes, the Sensibo has climate react and also monitoring and reporting.

But from what I can see, the $20 option still allows you to switch the aircon on and off with your smartphone (with Smart Life) and it also works with Alexa and IFTTT.

...and it's 10 times cheaper.

Am I missing something here?

I would basically like to be able to turn the aircon on and off remotely or have it programmed to do so (for example at 5pm on all weekdays).