Recommend me a Smart Lock for Home Assistant, please
gcorgnet

1015 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#280809 12-Jan-2021 08:57
Hey guys, my current smart Lock (KeyWe, Bluetooth, ZWave, Touch Pin) seems to be suffering from sun damage (front screen is cracking) and might need replacement soon.

 

I am looking for a new Smart Lock with the following features:

 

- Must be compatible with Home Assistant on the local network (no IFTTT hacks or 3rd party clouds)

 

- Must allow Pin Codes

 

- Must auto-lock when the door is closed (current lock has this)

 

- Ideally, auto unlocks when detects me through Bluetooth (my current one has this)

 

- Physical key would be good (in case of failure) but I guess not an absolute need

 

- Temporary/Single Use PINs would be great

 

- Available in NZ

 

Is there anything like this?

 

It seems the Schlage Sense is a great pick but no HA compatibility as of yet. Yale has a huge line up but I keep getting confused by which models have Z-Wave, Wifi, etc...

 

Thanks in Advance!

 1 | 2 | 3
turtleattacks
465 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2634066 12-Jan-2021 09:24
I have a Wyze Lock and there's Home Assistant on the roadmap. 

 

 

 

Function, app wise is absolutely perfect and I love it. 

 

 

 

https://wyze.com/wyze-lock

 

 

gcorgnet

1015 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2634067 12-Jan-2021 09:27
turtleattacks:

 

I have a Wyze Lock and there's Home Assistant on the roadmap. 

 

Function, app wise is absolutely perfect and I love it. 

 

https://wyze.com/wyze-lock

 

 

Thanks. I am a fan of Wyze, in theory, for having 3x Wyze Camera . That being said, their reluctance to provide a public API to enable the HA community to write a proper integration with the Camera and the Sensors makes me doubt that they would address integration of the Lock with HA in a timely manner. Do you have any sources?

turtleattacks
465 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2634071 12-Jan-2021 09:32
It was supposed to be Q3 2020 but they've failed on that target. 

https://forums.wyzecam.com/t/linking-wyze-lock-to-google-home-assistant/91085/87 

 



Chippo
98 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2634076 12-Jan-2021 09:41
I'm using a Schlage, but that doesn't pass your "No Hacks" rule as it's Apple Homekit only.

I've been considering swapping it out with a Yale + Zigbee module for Home Assistant compatibility, but haven't actually tried that myself yet.

 

Ge0rge
1453 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2634086 12-Jan-2021 09:45
I'm currently looking for the same thing, with many of the same requirements as you. I'm most likely to get the Yale Assure Lever digital lock. The lock itself comes bare, and you then purchase an extra module which fits inside to give it connectivity - in my case I'll likely get the YRD-ZWM-1 module, which allows for Z-wave integration on NZ frequencys with no hacks etc, and will work directly with HA.

The Assure series all seem to work like that- buy the lock, then add the module you want - wifi, zigbee or zwave. If you go up to 3109 / 4109 series, you get the fancy biometric reader etc, but they have no HA connectivity.

gcorgnet

1015 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2634089 12-Jan-2021 09:49
Chippo:

 

I'm using a Schlage, but that doesn't pass your "No Hacks" rule as it's Apple Homekit only.

I've been considering swapping it out with a Yale + Zigbee module for Home Assistant compatibility, but haven't actually tried that myself yet.

 

Yale | JB Hi-Fi

 



Yeah, I'm a no-Apple house so Homekit won't do it for me unfortunately. 

guyl
108 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2634098 12-Jan-2021 10:10
For a few years, I used Yale Assure. But, since going through 3 of them (Generally an issue with batteries going flat within a few days, and also the wifi module being really flakey) I changed to a Lockly Deadbolt. I haven't purchased the Wifi unit for this, so can't tell you what it's like.

 

 

 

The Lockly is brilliant.

 

Stay away from the Yale Assure.

 

 

 

 



chevrolux
4962 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2634106 12-Jan-2021 10:24
I've got a Schlage Encode.

Don't use homeassistant. But I have mine linked with Alexa, and can then get that info in to NodeRed for further automations. But from there it would be very easy to get across to HA obviously.

Checks all your boxes apart from the obvious of "no cloud service".
Its the only device (other than the Echo's), that i don't have local only control. But hasn't worried me. Schlage app works just fine.

mortonman
206 posts

Master Geek


  #2634289 12-Jan-2021 13:20
guyl:

 

For a few years, I used Yale Assure. But, since going through 3 of them (Generally an issue with batteries going flat within a few days, and also the wifi module being really flakey) I changed to a Lockly Deadbolt. I haven't purchased the Wifi unit for this, so can't tell you what it's like.

 

 

 

The Lockly is brilliant.

 

Stay away from the Yale Assure.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Have have the Yale assure and was great at first then also went through 2 wifi modules ( via warranty) due to to excessive battery drain. Yale sent me an August module as a replacement back in November. No battery issues and it recognises my phone and unlocks via bluetooth before i get to the door. The old yale assure wifi module didnt do this. I cant connect directly remotely but think i can use apple home to open remotely. The august module works with all the main automation players. 

 

 Ive just had a look on the yale website and they dont appear to sell the August module over here but the yale app on the website looks very similar to the august app on my phone so suspect Yale have rebranded for this part of the world and are selling as yale access with a wifi bridge included. 

 

Yale Access Landing Page - Yale Access - Yale New Zealand, yale nz, yale locks, digital locks nz, deadbolt nz, electronic door locks nz, yale locks new zealand, yale new zealand, yale lock, yalelock, yale touchscreen deadbolt, digital door locks, touchscreen deadbolt, home security (yalehome.co.nz)

 

Given the 

mulac
128 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2635073 13-Jan-2021 22:17
I have the Yale Assure with the zigbee module and it’s great. No battery drain issues. No native opening when near but all can be setup with home assistant automations and/or nose-red

hairy1
3162 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2635178 14-Jan-2021 02:46
Lockly won't work with Home Assistant currently.

I'm an August user here. Amazon ships August to NZ. The smart lock pro with connect and keypad would be $339 NZD landed which would do everything you need to do and fully compatible with Home Assistant.

gcorgnet

1015 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2635184 14-Jan-2021 07:13
hairy1: Lockly won't work with Home Assistant currently.

I'm an August user here. Amazon ships August to NZ. The smart lock pro with connect and keypad would be $339 NZD landed which would do everything you need to do and fully compatible with Home Assistant.

Chats, matt

 

Thanks for that, really interesting. A few questions:

 

- What is your experience with the auto unlock (as you approach)? Does t work consistently? How does it work? Bluetooth? Geotracking of your phone?

 

- Have you got it hooked up to Home Assistant? What's the experience like?

 

- Would I be able to set up some PIN code that say only works on Wednesdays between 1pm and 5pm? (I think I could do that through HA provided the set_usercode and clear_usercode ZWave commands work as expected, but is there a built in way of doing that?

 

Anything else I should know?

 

Thanks

hairy1
3162 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2635185 14-Jan-2021 07:22
I don't use auto unlock as I generally don't approach the house on foot. It uses geofencing on your phone then bluetooth. I couldn't tell you how reliable it is but Mortonman seems happy with auto unlock. It was hit and miss when I had my gen 1 but that was years ago

 

I have it connected to HA with the native August integration and just use it for manual unlocking in HA (it autolocks on close).

 

I set up pin codes in the app which allow schedule based access. Sorry I haven't looked into anything like scheduling in HA.

 

The keypad is great. Everyone loves the lock and it has been trouble free. You need to make sure you get a connect and a keypad (gen 4 comes with wifi built in). Gen 1 had a few issues such as no autolock but otherwise I recommend it.

 

gcorgnet

1015 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2635187 14-Jan-2021 07:34
hairy1:

 

I don't use auto unlock as I generally don't approach the house on foot. It uses geofencing on your phone then bluetooth. I couldn't tell you how reliable it is but Mortonman seems happy with auto unlock. It was hit and miss when I had my gen 1 but that was years ago

 

I have it connected to HA with the native August integration and just use it for manual unlocking in HA (it autolocks on close).

 

I set up pin codes in the app which allow schedule based access. Sorry I haven't looked into anything like scheduling in HA.

 

The keypad is great. Everyone loves the lock and it has been trouble free. You need to make sure you get a connect and a keypad (gen 4 comes with wifi built in). Gen 1 had a few issues such as no autolock but otherwise I recommend it.

 

Cheers.

 

 

Awesome, thanks. Yeah, the Gen 4 is tempting seeing as it has wifi already built in but it drops support for ZWave so I'm thinking Gen 3 + Connect would be the way to go (cheaper too, at the moment). I don't really like the look of the keypad and that's another device to drill holes and monitor the battery for but I guess it is what it is...

 

Apart from that, this looks like a solid solution, thanks for your recommendation!

hairy1
3162 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2635188 14-Jan-2021 07:37
Having the separate keypad isn't ideal however keeping the existing lock in place on the front door has advantages also and the existing key can be used if something really goes wrong.

 

Having said that we have never had to use the actual key so I guess that points to the reliability of the platform. 

 

