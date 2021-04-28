BarTender:

I have been working on a replacement for the SurePet Connect backend that simulates the full cloud backend by spoofing the initial DNS request to talk to the Cloud Service and then talk to a local docker backend that I have built.

Have most of the main bits working and it is now a case of finessing the code to handle everything.

It then creates switches and sensors in Home Assistant using MQTT discovery as the hub talks MQTT to AWS, and I am spoofing that to then talk to a local MQTT over TLS endpoint as part of the docker stack.

https://github.com/plambrechtsen/pethublocal/

Thought other folks who are into home automation and have the Connect at their home might be interested.