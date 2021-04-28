BarTender:

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Surepet Connect and Home Assistant local backend
#284536 28-Apr-2021 11:57
I have been working on a replacement for the SurePet Connect backend that simulates the full cloud backend by spoofing the initial DNS request to talk to the Cloud Service and then talk to a local docker backend that I have built.

 

Have most of the main bits working and it is now a case of finessing the code to handle everything.

 

It then creates switches and sensors in Home Assistant using MQTT discovery as the hub talks MQTT to AWS, and I am spoofing that to then talk to a local MQTT over TLS endpoint as part of the docker stack.

 

https://github.com/plambrechtsen/pethublocal/

 

PetHubLocal

 

Thought other folks who are into home automation and have the Connect at their home might be interested.




  #2699211 28-Apr-2021 12:06
This looks awesome - super interested in this. I have a Cat Door Connect so happy to help out if I can.

  #2699234 28-Apr-2021 13:26
random173:

This looks awesome - super interested in this. I have a Cat Door Connect so happy to help out if I can.


That would be great. Especially if you are in Wellington as I have been semi seriously looking at getting one to test with and then on selling it once I was finished.




  #2699248 28-Apr-2021 14:19
Hamilton here. Do they work differently to the pet door connect? I assumed they were just different sizes!



  #2699267 28-Apr-2021 16:18
random173:

 

Hamilton here. Do they work differently to the pet door connect? I assumed they were just different sizes!

 

 

The messages from the Pet Door is completely different to all the other devices for whatever reason.

 

Pet door sends:

 

/messages/YY 605f5679 0f20 132 211 PPP 3 04 39 MM /messages/YY 605f6749 0fd0 132 220 531 3 06 08 61

 

Where the 531 is the Pet ID and MM is 61/62 for the direction. vs the Cat Door

 

/messages/XX 60623089 01f0 126 1e 13 00 ea TT TT TT TT TT 00 00 00 00 34 7a 0d 00 MM MM PP PP PP PP PP PP PP af 21 01 00 00 1e 13 00 eb TT TT TT TT TT 00 00 00 00 a5 01 00 00 02 02 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 af 21 01 00 00

 

Where the TT is a Timestamp, MM MM is the Movement and PP PP is the Chip ID of the Pet with the message subtype of 1e. The second messages aka "126" are pretty much the same across all non Pet Door devices, just different sub-types.




  #2699432 29-Apr-2021 09:02
BarTender:

 

The messages from the Pet Door is completely different to all the other devices for whatever reason.

 

 

 

 

It does seem rather odd. Nice work figuring it out! Let me know if you need any more data from the cat door.

  #2699845 29-Apr-2021 20:54
random173: It does seem rather odd. Nice work figuring it out! Let me know if you need any more data from the cat door.

The main thing I need is Zigbee traces from the device showing every request the cloud sends to the flap. I have some of traces from setting the curfew but needed to spend a bit of time decoding what they say.
But locking does work on the cat flap and I have sorted most messages out.




  #2700570 1-May-2021 21:57
Just committed some code that is quite a game changer: https://github.com/plambrechtsen/pethublocal/blob/main/docker/source/fwlogtopw.py

 

Now anyone can man in the middle all the back to the Cloud service traffic if they want to.




