binarybrother

#285777 17-May-2021 14:19
We got a 1C Robot Vac through Dick Smith here in NZ, drop shipped from somewhere. Came looking brand new. But it's behaving very weirdly. It keeps disappearing from the Mi Home app and appears in ‘unassigned’ where you must select it again, accept the terms and assign it to a room, rename it again.

 

Created a brand new Mi Home account and successfully registered and added the vacuum. Cleans the house, creates the map but next day go into my Mi App and the Vacuum has disappeared and have to re-add it again. This happens time and time again and today something very interesting happened. I'd factory reset the vacuum (for the 5th time), installed the Mi Home app on a new phone with brand new Mi account. Login and add the vacuum. Run a clean and then get the map, come back to the app a short time later, vacuum gone missing again, close the app, open it up again and vacuum back, however it's showing a map of SOME ELSE'S HOUSE! The locale is also showing Perth/Australia. I'd imagine someone there is wondering what the hell is going wrong with their Mi Robovac. It explains why we get random notifications saying cleaning done despite the fact our vacuum hasn't run. Just got the Robovac tell us 'resetting network settings' despite the fact we're not even doing anything with it.

 

This is our first Mi IOT device and first time using the Mi Home app.

 

We have:

 

- Ensured it's running the latest software
- Factory reset it numerous times (toothpick in the top reset button hole until it tells us restoring factory settings)
- Tried different phones/ipad, uninstalled and re-installed Mi Home app, cleared cache
- Tried two different Mi accounts (created new accounts)
- Tried two different WiFi networks

 

So what I'm wondering is if either our Mi Vac or the other persons ours seems to be linked to has been repaired. I'm imagining each Mi device will have a hard coded device ID so if one has been repaired perhaps there's now two Mi devices with the same device ID?

 

Looks like the security of the Mi Home app is a little dodgy. The fact I'm currently logged in to my Mi account and can see someone else’s vacuum map and locale.

 

Interestingly I've tried to post this same post to Reddit/r/Xiaomi/, first time the moderators rejected my post, I messaged them asking why and no reply. Tried to post again today and immediately get 'Sorry, this post has been removed by the moderators of r/Xiaomi' so assume I've been blocked from posting. Never posted to that forum before. Perhaps that forum is closely tied to Xiaomi and the company has no interest in people posting potentially damaging security issues.

xpd

  #2708488 17-May-2021 15:40
Contact Dick Smith. Ask for a replacement unit. 

 

I hate companies that refuse to acknowledge a potential problem.

 

 




binarybrother

  #2708931 18-May-2021 12:11
Dick Smith have been surprisingly responsive. Went through the standard troubleshooting ’script’ and they are going to get it collected for repair

dacraka
  #2709012 18-May-2021 14:20
I got one from DSE as well - works perfectly fine - no app problems, FYI.

