I can't comment on the Midea washing machine - however, I have purchased a few items from TradeDepot. A word of warning regarding the warranty, however - it's only as good as the place offering it. Midea your not going to be able to bypass TradeDepot and deal with an NZ manufacturer when you have no luck with the store.



I've dealt with TradeDepot on two occasions with warranties:

First was quite reasonable submit the form, provide proof installed by electrican etc and repaired promptly.

Most recent one has been terrible; Faulty oven (after two months still not repaired) I asked numerous times using multiple contact mediums about an ETA which was never provided - had I known the parts were not available in NZ I would have replaced the Oven within days rather than do without.

I've now purchased a new oven who knows when the other one will get the required part. So Caveat Emptor.