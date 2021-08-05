Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Advice need for CCTV setup
FieldMouse

12 posts

Geek


#288988 5-Aug-2021 10:58
Note sure if I am in the right forum. Moderator feel free to move if necessary

My wife is the coordinator for a Neighborhood Support group (which is essentially a 20 house cul-de-sac).
There have been a few incidences of prowlers recently, so we would like to set up a CCTV on our house. 

My intention is to have an NVR (with POE ports) and run ethernet cables to 2 POE cameras.

 

- One on the garage looking down our drive
- One high up on the peak of the house aimed at the road. The intention of this is to capture the number plate of any cars that enter or leave the cul-de-sac or people walking down the footpath.

There would be no spying on neighbouring houses because the the cameras would only see the public front of our close neighbours.

 

 

 

Bearing this in mind,

 

1. What NVR would you recommend?
2. Am I correct in assuming that the NVR should be stand alone and not connected to the internet?
2. What cameras are recommended that allow for good distance and have good night vision?

Thanks

davidcole
5535 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2755561 5-Aug-2021 11:48
INAL, but I didn't think your second camera was technically "allowed" as it's not looking at your property.  (Privacy etc).




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, 

FieldMouse

12 posts

Geek


  #2755570 5-Aug-2021 12:17
Oh, OK.

Where would you suggest that
I go to get an opinion on that

davidcole
5535 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2755577 5-Aug-2021 12:37
FieldMouse: Oh, OK.

Where would you suggest that
I go to get an opinion on that

 

I think it's the privacy commissioner.  Or go through the police if you have links via neighbourhood watch.

 

Office of the Privacy Commissioner | Privacy and CCTV: A guide to the Privacy Act for businesses, agencies and organisations

 

 

 

Doesn't mean you can't have that camera, but you might have to be careful showing the footage, and maybe the police can't use it.




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, 



scuwp
3582 posts

Uber Geek


  #2755643 5-Aug-2021 13:14
It's an image captured of a public place so no expectation of privacy. The issue comes with proper storage, accessing, and using any images. There are neighbourhoods successfully doing this without any problems.




Always be yourself, unless you can be Batman, then always be the Batman

Yoban
388 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2755649 5-Aug-2021 13:27
As above.

 

But if any doubt and you are pointing to the road or footpath, just capture part of your property - say garage door or front gate. you can then say you were monitoring your place if someone complains.....which is highly unlikely.

 

You may also like to sign up to this Community Cam™ | Communities working together to solve crime once up and running.

chevrolux
4962 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2755672 5-Aug-2021 14:07
davidcole:

 

FieldMouse: Oh, OK.

Where would you suggest that
I go to get an opinion on that

 

I think it's the privacy commissioner.  Or go through the police if you have links via neighbourhood watch.

 

Office of the Privacy Commissioner | Privacy and CCTV: A guide to the Privacy Act for businesses, agencies and organisations

 

Doesn't mean you can't have that camera, but you might have to be careful showing the footage, and maybe the police can't use it.

 

 

Our office is right next to a very busy roundabout. And we have multiple cameras that look at the carpark and drive way. Those cameras see ALOT of public space too. The Police are constantly coming in to the office asking for footage from those cameras when they have a car they want to track from a incident.

FieldMouse

12 posts

Geek


  #2755673 5-Aug-2021 14:17
Thanks everyone. I'll post a response when I get one



FieldMouse

12 posts

Geek


  #2755790 5-Aug-2021 16:55
I haven't made any official enquiries yet, but I thought about Yoban's response.

 

 

 

I stood on a ladder at the front of my house and took a picture of my side gate with my camera as if it was a CCTV camera. As you can see I had to black out the number plate and writing on the side of a parked car.

I'll just go with that

FieldMouse

12 posts

Geek


  #2755792 5-Aug-2021 16:59
richms
25272 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2755795 5-Aug-2021 17:04
That car is stationary. In order to get an image at night the exposure will be way longer, so anything moving will be a blur. I doubt you will get much of use at night as numberplates are reflective so tend to overexpose from the IR illuminators reflecting off them as well.

 

 




Richard rich.ms

FieldMouse

12 posts

Geek


  #2755797 5-Aug-2021 17:07
Good point, however it's better than what we have at the moment, and it is showing my gate. Anything else is a benefit

MuzaNZ
26 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2755799 5-Aug-2021 17:19
You'll likely need two cameras pointing at the road. One for a view of the street and a dedicated one for number plates.

 

The number plate one will need to be zoomed in right to the end of the street with the night time exposure set short (~5ms) to prevent motion blur and the brightness turned down (~20-30%) to prevent the plate from being over exposed.

 

The reason for the second camera is that at night the plate camera won't be able to see anything other than a cars headlights and the number plate, so the second camera will show you any people walking around, what the car looks like, etc

technician14
98 posts

Master Geek


  #2755856 5-Aug-2021 20:15
For good distance and night vision, you'll need a vari focal camera to see license plates, for that distance on that's stationary car most standard cameras will blur out but ir distance will be fine, so if you want to see plates etc itll be zoomed in a fair bit and focused so you'll just see a square on the road round 4x4 meters for example not all houses round, also the settings on the camera will need to be set right, fps etc

Your driveway can be a standard camera like a 2.8mm, cameras that are good and reliable are dahua, internet connections are for phone apps, pc software etc, but your nvr will do most of the recording with a harddrive in it, you can take pics etc and see live view on phone app and pc software

