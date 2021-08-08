Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Gadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Out smarting Iconic smart switches for home automation with dumb push buttons?
K123

39 posts

Geek


#289028 8-Aug-2021 11:36
For my wall light switches I'd like a push to dim experience that is open (i.e. Shelly dimmer). The simplest option is a momentary switch mech (that bounces back) but I'd really like a push button .

In Iconic this is the default switch option:

https://www.electricaldirectltd.co.nz/product/2591-Iconic-Switch-Module-10Amp-Spring-Return-Momentary


In Iconic there are great push button dimmers BUT that means i am double the smarts and the cost. Can I use a push button slave mech? Or something economical to just toggle the GPIO?

https://www.electricaldirectltd.co.nz/product/2757-Iconic-Push-Button-Momentary-Slave-Switch-Module



Background is I have a working Home Assistant (hassio) and a desire to use it to complement wall switches for lighting (physical switches must work)... but a little anxious choosing the right style for the entire house. I also considered a simpler cosmetic design, the PDL 600 series, but the they seem to only have ugly options for a "bell press" that don't suit lighting.

chevrolux
4962 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2756728 8-Aug-2021 13:06
I personally really dislike that whole Iconic range. The cost of your wall plates builds up really fast when you have to buy all the different bits for it. And realistically, does it actually look any better? (And don't get me started on the matte black finish option - who wants gross finger prints all over their light switch!!!).

 

PDL 600 series is much cheaper, and has significantly more mech options. I use these with my Shelly dimmers, and think they look fantastic, plus the light is handy for those hallway and bathroom situations...
https://www.pdl.co.nz/products/detail?CatNo=PDL681MT10PB&itemno=PDL681MT10PBWH&tab-document-1=0

 

 

K123

39 posts

Geek


  #2756782 8-Aug-2021 14:42
Oh I didn't know about that mech. Looks like a clipsal one in an adapter. I presume it fits well and looks good.

What colour is the back light? Is it a soft light like the iconic tries to be?

K123

39 posts

Geek


  #2756788 8-Aug-2021 15:10
I knew I came to the right place. Photo here: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=73&topicid=197953&page_no=1#1577601

Looks good but very bright, particularly being blue. I'd like duller/yellower for a bedroom



snnet
1341 posts

Uber Geek


  #2756890 8-Aug-2021 20:16
600 series has gone up and up…. I opt to install excel life in homes (him legrand) - their slave is EM400SLAVEWE for white 

 

no indicator light for the slave momentary switches though

mattenz
141 posts

Master Geek


  #2756892 8-Aug-2021 20:20
snnet:

600 series has gone up and up…. I opt to install excel life in homes (him legrand) - their slave is EM400SLAVEWE for white 


no indicator light for the slave momentary switches though



Link?

Arsonist
29 posts

Geek


  #2756930 9-Aug-2021 05:40
600 Series is dated. Do no go with this option. 

Yoban
388 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2756977 9-Aug-2021 08:54
Arsonist:

 

600 Series is dated. Do no go with this option. 

 

 

And your alternative recommendation is?



K123

39 posts

Geek


  #2756983 9-Aug-2021 09:02
Since you are all curious about the style, I'm considering if "Iconic Styl" would look good in our old but modernised house.

pdls383c-sv silver

pdls381c-ce crowne

My wife tells me I should just give in to momentary press toggles. In iconic they are almost push buttons anyway...

K123

39 posts

Geek


  #2759442 12-Aug-2021 23:59
Answer regarding the slave is surely no. I found the data sheet for 356PBSS00

The slave only has active and control-link ctl connections, the latter being a proprietary protocol so not suitable for gpio

K123

39 posts

Geek


  #2760348 15-Aug-2021 20:58
I hope someone out there has actually tried this, or this info eventually proves useful.

I found the left over mechs including a PDL356PBSM pushbutton switch ($70 ish) and it shares the manual for PDL348PBTM push button timer ($50 ish so cheaper).





The timer could work in "bell press" mode (in green).

Neither can be back lit regardless of state (in red) so unsure if I would lose that functionality.

phrozenpenguin
668 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2760355 15-Aug-2021 21:35
snnet:

 

600 series has gone up and up…. I opt to install excel life in homes (him legrand) - their slave is EM400SLAVEWE for white 

 

no indicator light for the slave momentary switches though

 

 

Can you expand on this - I have excel life and am wondering what my options are to use with a Shelly or similar. Thanks.

