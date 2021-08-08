I personally really dislike that whole Iconic range. The cost of your wall plates builds up really fast when you have to buy all the different bits for it. And realistically, does it actually look any better? (And don't get me started on the matte black finish option - who wants gross finger prints all over their light switch!!!).

PDL 600 series is much cheaper, and has significantly more mech options. I use these with my Shelly dimmers, and think they look fantastic, plus the light is handy for those hallway and bathroom situations...

https://www.pdl.co.nz/products/detail?CatNo=PDL681MT10PB&itemno=PDL681MT10PBWH&tab-document-1=0