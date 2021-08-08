For my wall light switches I'd like a push to dim experience that is open (i.e. Shelly dimmer). The simplest option is a momentary switch mech (that bounces back) but I'd really like a push button .
In Iconic this is the default switch option:
https://www.electricaldirectltd.co.nz/product/2591-Iconic-Switch-Module-10Amp-Spring-Return-Momentary
In Iconic there are great push button dimmers BUT that means i am double the smarts and the cost. Can I use a push button slave mech? Or something economical to just toggle the GPIO?
https://www.electricaldirectltd.co.nz/product/2757-Iconic-Push-Button-Momentary-Slave-Switch-Module
Background is I have a working Home Assistant (hassio) and a desire to use it to complement wall switches for lighting (physical switches must work)... but a little anxious choosing the right style for the entire house. I also considered a simpler cosmetic design, the PDL 600 series, but the they seem to only have ugly options for a "bell press" that don't suit lighting.