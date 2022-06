When I started I had a similar thought - what can I do that will actually be useful?

What I found is that as I integrated more and more things with my automation system (in my case openHAB) I began to see areas I could automate that had never even occurred to me before.

It is hard to give specifics, I have so many little rules all over the place that I often forget about until they are needed.

Good example is my EV, I have an alert set at 8pm to remind me if the car battery is < 25% and it is not plugged in. Basically saying, the battery is low and you haven't plugged it in yet.

Little things like this are not hard to do, but they really are very useful IMO.

Another one I find extremely useful is I get a notification if the garage door has been left open for 10 mins. This has saved me on a number of occasions when we have rushed out the door and forgotten to shut the door. I am now using the Smart NORA integration with NodeRED which lets me add actions to my notifications, so now I get a "The garage door is still open" notification and a little "Close" action at the bottom I can click to instantly close the door.

It really is something that evolves over time, but the key is to have as many things integrated as possible, and a flexible system for writing rules which can link all those devices.