For those that haven't been able to get this working with Google Home, Tuya fixed this last night so if you go and re-link your account inside Google Home, it should now find your kettle. I have two; one at home and one at Mum's and both wouldn't work with Google (Alexa OK) until last night (was linked but showed 0 devices).

Now both can be controlled by voice just by saying "OK Google, turn on kettle".

https://price.geekzone.co.nz/product.aspx?pid=909414384