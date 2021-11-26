Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Gree ducted heatpump and G-Cloud
scottjpalmer

5788 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#290670 26-Nov-2021 14:49
Send private message

Does anyone have experience with Gree ducted heatpumps and their internet connectability?

Friends can't get the device connected to the cloud service and the installer suggests their ISP replace their router. I've tried different routers and no go even with the settings pared down as suggested in the app 11gn WPA2 only etc.

The app fails on trying to connect the device to the Gree cloud service. The device hotspot is active, I've tried moving the router closer, moving the device wifi module, etc.

Any thoughts? Does it use an antenna in the wifi module or the antenna on the big white box? I've got to the point it must be an incompatibility between the Gree app and the wifi module.

rscole86
4453 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2819874 26-Nov-2021 16:00
Send private message

The hand held unit will have its own wifi, so would need to be in proximity of their router. However, it may be disabled if it's connected to the larger unit.

Have you tried finding an APK of an older version of the app?

Have you tried connecting the hand held unit directly to the heat pump, in case the larger unit is at fault?

Edit: looks like the larger unit only has RF, for a remote, so you're relying on the smaller one.

timmmay
17975 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2819901 26-Nov-2021 17:17
Send private message

I can't help with this. I had no end of trouble with my Panasonic ducted unit, including WiFi. The WiFi adapter in the heat pump turned out to be faulty in my case. In the end the whole Panasonic ducted unit was removed, it was really not good in many ways.

CYaBro
3625 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2819905 26-Nov-2021 17:33
Send private message

I have normal Gree heat pump in my cabin.
The only way I could get it to connect to the wifi was making a separate SSID that’s only on 2.4ghz.

scottjpalmer

5788 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2819913 26-Nov-2021 18:24
Send private message

rscole86: The hand held unit will have its own wifi, so would need to be in proximity of their router. However, it may be disabled if it's connected to the larger unit.

Have you tried finding an APK of an older version of the app?

Have you tried connecting the hand held unit directly to the heat pump, in case the larger unit is at fault?

Edit: looks like the larger unit only has RF, for a remote, so you're relying on the smaller one.


Ahh yes, there is 1 wired remote (plugged into the pictured white box) and 2 wireless remotes, I hadn't thought about the white aerial being for them.

Not sure which hand held unit you are referring to but putting the WiFi adaptor into setup mode via the wired controller works as it should, the hotspot becomes active. It's when the app is searching for it to add it to Gcloud that app reports a failure.

Older version of the app could be a go . . .

scottjpalmer

5788 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2819914 26-Nov-2021 18:24
Send private message

CYaBro: I have normal Gree heat pump in my cabin.
The only way I could get it to connect to the wifi was making a separate SSID that’s only on 2.4ghz.


Thanks, I have tried that.

rscole86
4453 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2820051 26-Nov-2021 21:17
Send private message

scottjpalmer: Not sure which hand held unit you are referring to but putting the WiFi adaptor into setup mode via the wired controller works as it should, the hotspot becomes active. It's when the app is searching for it to add it to Gcloud that app reports a failure.

Older version of the app could be a go . . .


Sorry, meant the eudemon adapter in your hand. They should be able to be plugged directly into the heat pump, instead of the unit it appears to be connected to in the roof space. But if it's going into setup mode correctly, it probably won't achieve anything to go direct to the heat pump.

Have you tried setting it up on a different ISP, in case it's not the device at fault? The app may need to phone home before it connects to the wifi adapter.

insane
2459 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2820064 26-Nov-2021 22:08
Send private message

Could it be that it works on a wifi channel not officially supported in NZ, i.e channel 14 or similar?

Other issue I had was with my Panasonic wifi modules where I needed to set them up with another router that supported WPS, then part way through the install, swap routers back again to finish the setup.

Have had odd issues with various non mainstream IoT devices... You'd think by now these things would just work.

Create new topic





