Hey, this is my first post here in geekzone and the reason I'm here is because there was a previous forum similar to this one but it was kinda old and I didn't wanna reply on an old forum.

Anyways ill stop blabbering and ask. I am in the market for a good priced, reliable and easy to use baby monitor.

Best options I've seen are:

- Uniden Baby Watch BW140R Full HD Smart = https://www.amazon.com.au/VTech-RM7754HD-Monitor-Remote-Access/dp/B088YMHBQ9/ref=asc_df_B088YMHBQ9/?tag=googleshopdsk-22&linkCode=df0&hvadid=341743470651&hvpos=&hvnetw=g&hvrand=12348914896297731970&hvpone=&hvptwo=&hvqmt=&hvdev=c&hvdvcmdl=&hvlocint=&hvlocphy=9071723&hvtargid=pla-919028818999&psc=1

-VTech RM7764HD 7” = https://www.bountyparents.com.au/product-review/uniden-bw140r/

-Project Nursery Pnmdual5 5" = https://www.gadgetcity.com.au/baby-monitor-project-nursery-pnmdual5-5%22--hd-wifi-video-monitor-p-4062.html

The third option is the cheapest option due to the sale but the other two are reviewed extremely well so I'm not exactly sure which of the three would be the better option here.

Any help would be appreciated, Kind regards, Harry.