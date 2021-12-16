Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Buying the best baby monitor
harry1829

#291965 16-Dec-2021 14:03
Hey, this is my first post here in geekzone and the reason I'm here is because there was a previous forum similar to this one but it was kinda old and I didn't wanna reply on an old forum. 

 

Anyways ill stop blabbering and ask. I am in the market for a good priced, reliable and easy to use baby monitor.

 

 

 

Best options I've seen are: 

 

- Uniden Baby Watch BW140R Full HD Smart = https://www.amazon.com.au/VTech-RM7754HD-Monitor-Remote-Access/dp/B088YMHBQ9/ref=asc_df_B088YMHBQ9/?tag=googleshopdsk-22&linkCode=df0&hvadid=341743470651&hvpos=&hvnetw=g&hvrand=12348914896297731970&hvpone=&hvptwo=&hvqmt=&hvdev=c&hvdvcmdl=&hvlocint=&hvlocphy=9071723&hvtargid=pla-919028818999&psc=1

 

-VTech RM7764HD 7” = https://www.bountyparents.com.au/product-review/uniden-bw140r/

 

-Project Nursery Pnmdual5 5" = https://www.gadgetcity.com.au/baby-monitor-project-nursery-pnmdual5-5%22--hd-wifi-video-monitor-p-4062.html

 

 

 

The third option is the cheapest option due to the sale but the other two are reviewed extremely well so I'm not exactly sure which of the three would be the better option here.

 

Any help would be appreciated, Kind regards, Harry.

Jase2985
  #2833467 16-Dec-2021 14:20
nothing wrong with relying to, or asking for an old topic to be unlocked, especially if your comments are still relevant to the topic

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=73&topicid=280849

 

 

timmmay
  #2833531 16-Dec-2021 14:54
My comments on that thread still stand :)

ShinyChrome
  #2833558 16-Dec-2021 15:45
Ditto, we are happy with our RM5752 and use it everyday. The only times it has bailed on me is when the WiFi had gone down, which was usually not without cause haha

 

I would also echo Jase2985's comment from that thread; with the worry of SIDS being drummed into every new parent's head, just having that extra peace of mind is worth the cost IMO.

 

Being this was our first, it was great being able to visually check on her in the middle of the night without having to get out of bed or disturb her. The amount of times that she would (and still does) stir, cry for 2 seconds, and then fall back asleep; without a visual check, we would have been up every hour. 



pih

pih
  #2833568 16-Dec-2021 16:13
In the past year we moved out of the final child's monitoring stages. We've never used a proper monitor but have often used our mobile phones if we need to be down the other end of the house for anything: I call my wife and put the call on mute and speaker. She puts hers just on speaker and places it near the cot. Works a treat.

If I was doing it again, or needed a video feed for any reason, I'd probably use a dedicated old phone (I have several to choose from), set up WhatsApp (or Signal, if you're paranoid) on it, securely mount the old phone near the cot with provision for charging, and call it a day. If you're concerned about the wifi dropping, stick a SIM card in for failover.

michaelmurfy
  #2833571 16-Dec-2021 16:18
I actually think keeping it to the original thread is a good idea: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=73&topicid=280849

 

I personally used that thread when looking for a baby monitor for my sister and settled on a vtech which she loves, it actually wasn't too expensive either. Anyway, that thread is now unlocked so feel free to chat on there.




