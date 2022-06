We bought a pair of Zuvio walkie-talkies for the kids for Christmas. They are re-badged Retevis RT628 with NZ CB configuration. So far so good.

But - they have the most annoying Roger Beep, which is supposed to have an On/Off function, and for the life of me I can't figure out how to turn it off. It's not in the manual (Zuvio or Retevis), but I'm sure it can be turned off somehow because it's got a status icon on the screen.

Will really appreciate any ideas.