I bought them from the apple store when they released for running.

Previously I was using the Power Beats Pro.





The Fit Pro are really comfortable. I’ve been on 2+ hr long runs and it feels like they are not in my ears at all, very impressive. Not once have they felt like they might fall out.

I like the Beats sound, and spatial audio is quite cool as well (I use fixed not head tracking)

I was hoping the noise cancelling would block car engine sound more, but it’s still pretty good.





Really happy with them.