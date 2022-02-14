Hey people of the 03,

I have some 1U rack cases that need custom cutouts on the front/back panel - the cases I have are these;

https://www.altronics.com.au/p/h5031-1u-black-aluminium-front-panel-19-inch-rack-case/

The front/back panels are aluminium so I need something capable of cutting that.

I am pretty green when it comes to this sort of thing so have no idea what sort of equipment is needed, let alone who might be able to help me out in ChCh.

Anyone got any suggestions for places I could try?

Cheers,

Ben