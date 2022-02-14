Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Recommended Christchurch based laser cutters (for alu 1U rack case cutout)
SumnerBoy

#293801 14-Feb-2022 12:26
Hey people of the 03,

 

I have some 1U rack cases that need custom cutouts on the front/back panel - the cases I have are these;

 

https://www.altronics.com.au/p/h5031-1u-black-aluminium-front-panel-19-inch-rack-case/

 

The front/back panels are aluminium so I need something capable of cutting that.

 

I am pretty green when it comes to this sort of thing so have no idea what sort of equipment is needed, let alone who might be able to help me out in ChCh.

 

Anyone got any suggestions for places I could try?

 

Cheers,

 

Ben

Goosey
  #2868172 14-Feb-2022 13:08
What do you need to fit?

 

 

 

If just LEDs, do it yourself with a suitable drill bit?

 

same for a socket... trace the pattern, then drill accordingly (use a suitable file). 

 

 

 

I think any light engineering workshop should be able to help.... just so as long as they have the dimensions or can hold/see the things you want poking thru. 

 

Edit, if you are mounting sockets etc, then you will need to ensure the screws supplied with such components will be long enough to suit the width of that front plate. 

SumnerBoy

  #2868177 14-Feb-2022 13:11
Need to a few different cut outs - 32 RJ45s (4 banks of 8), another RJ45 for ethernet, USB-C and power LED, plus a square cutout for a little LCD display.

 

Similar to the case pictured here... https://oxrs.io/

 

On the back, need a cutout for a panel mounted XT60 power socket.

 

I have all the hardware but am terrible at CAD so am struggling to generate a suitable DWG.

 

Will try some engineering firms from the yellow pages.

 

Cheers

