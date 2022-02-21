sfrasernz:

I used a d1 mini with a reed switch. Talks via mqtt....but i was well set up for that when i put it in. A raspberry pi could do the same job, but that's quite an expensive option, and a bit over the top (there's no cpu requirement for a simple reed switch)

I see shelly have a wifi door/contact sensor that you could get notifications off. As it's wifi it doesn't need a hub like a zwave or zigbee sensor. SO that would be easier than DIY. It's downside is it's battery.

The alarm is a good one as well, if you can get something to read the status of the alarm. But unless you;re willing to invest some time, money and maybe some other bits (this might be your gateway to hme automation), then a standalone device is probably your best bet.