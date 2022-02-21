Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Monitor garage door open/close status
sfrasernz

173 posts

Master Geek


#293897 21-Feb-2022 07:30
Send private message

I have a bad habit of leaving the garage door open and am looking for a simple solution to alert my phone at a specific time if it is left open. The door opener is connected to our Arrowhead alarm which gives me the ability to open and close from their app but not monitor its status.

I assume we could add a reed switch to the alarm but I don’t know of a way for the arrowhead to send a message if left open.

I see reed and tilt switches are available from a few different companies. What would be the easiest components to cobble together a solution?

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
rogercruse
612 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2871783 21-Feb-2022 07:41
Send private message

Setup a webcam in your garage pointing at the door. Then you can check the opening before closing.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
kobiak
1588 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2871792 21-Feb-2022 08:14
Send private message

does your alarm support door sensor and allows to minot sensor status? add this to the garage door = profit.

 

otherwise, get arlec home kit from bunnings, it has hub + few sensors which allows to monitor the sensor status. Close door within alarm app.




helping others at evgenyk.nz

davidcole
5544 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2871793 21-Feb-2022 08:15
Send private message

I used a d1 mini with a reed switch.  Talks via mqtt....but i was well set up for that when i put it in.  A raspberry pi could do the same job, but that's quite an expensive option, and a bit over the top (there's no cpu requirement for a simple reed switch)

 

I see shelly have a wifi door/contact sensor that you could get notifications off.  As it's wifi it doesn't need a hub like a zwave or zigbee sensor.  SO that would be easier than DIY.   It's downside is it's battery.

 

The alarm is a good one as well, if you can get something to read the status of the alarm.  But unless you;re willing to invest some time, money and maybe some other bits (this might be your gateway to hme automation), then a standalone device is probably your best bet.

 

 




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, 



bmoff
139 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2871795 21-Feb-2022 08:25
Send private message

I use one of these, it will do what you want.

 

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005002443115009.html?spm=a2g0o.order_list.0.0.21ef1802XMJfP2

davidcole
5544 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2871797 21-Feb-2022 08:38
Send private message

bmoff:

 

I use one of these, it will do what you want.

 

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005002443115009.html?spm=a2g0o.order_list.0.0.21ef1802XMJfP2

 

 

It's definitely wifi?   Good price if it is.  Sometimes on Ali, tuya = zigbee and even though they say wifi in the description it's still zigbee (zigbee needs a hub)




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, 

sfrasernz

173 posts

Master Geek


  #2871798 21-Feb-2022 08:38
Send private message

bmoff:

I use one of these, it will do what you want.


https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005002443115009.html?spm=a2g0o.order_list.0.0.21ef1802XMJfP2




Yeah that looks like what I’m after - no other infrastructure required. There’s no mention of integration with IFTTT so I assume alerting is only possible through its native app? Anyway for it to push the status of the reed at a specific time?

richms
25323 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2871801 21-Feb-2022 08:50
Send private message

I got a couple of kmart door sensors to check if I have left the basement or garden shed open at the end of the day.

 

Have not got anything to alert me set up yet but they show in the tuya app if theyre open or closed - takes about 8 seconds for the status to update as they have to connect to wifi and send the request on each open or close, so not suitable to automate lights with despite what they say on the packet.

 

Ideally I want something in the deadlock to check that its locked, but I may see about moving the sensor down to that and putting a magnet on the other side of it and hope that the metal bolt passes enough magnetism across the hole to the sensor or something, but for now just closed is an improvement over leaving it wide open on full view all week.




Richard rich.ms



davidcole
5544 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2871802 21-Feb-2022 08:51
Send private message

sfrasernz:
bmoff:

 

I use one of these, it will do what you want.

 

 

 

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005002443115009.html?spm=a2g0o.order_list.0.0.21ef1802XMJfP2

 




Yeah that looks like what I’m after - no other infrastructure required. There’s no mention of integration with IFTTT so I assume alerting is only possible through its native app? Anyway for it to push the status of the reed at a specific time?

 

yah the tuya app has notifications.   Not sure if you can say if at 9pm and garage door open then alert.   You can set a schedule, and add the condition if device is triggered (mine was a power device I set to on....it has been n since 5am)

 

 

 

I'll let you know in 2 mins....   Yeah so you can.  It just sent me notification to at the time confirming the device was still turned on.




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, 

bmoff
139 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2871804 21-Feb-2022 08:52
Send private message

Yes wifi, no hub required, not sure about IFTTT integration. You can set up "scenes" in the app to do timed reminders etc. 

mdooher
Hmm, what to write...
1329 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2871816 21-Feb-2022 09:17
Send private message

sfrasernz: I have a bad habit of leaving the garage door open and am looking for a simple solution to alert my phone at a specific time if it is left open. The door opener is connected to our Arrowhead alarm which gives me the ability to open and close from their app but not monitor its status.

I assume we could add a reed switch to the alarm but I don’t know of a way for the arrowhead to send a message if left open.

I see reed and tilt switches are available from a few different companies. What would be the easiest components to cobble together a solution?

 

Does the arrowhead app not give you the ability to monitor zones open and closed status?

 

surely you just a add a reed switch and assign it as non bypass zone. This way you wont be able to arm the system unless the door is shut.

 

 

 

I have a more complex system on mine:

 

2 Reed switches on each door, 1 for fully open and one for fully shut.

 

If door is "open" the system will not arm

 

If the door is in-between, zone is bypassed until closed

 

if closed it will arm

 

This means I can arm the house as I drive away and not wait for the door to shut... there is actually some more logic at play, but that is the basics

 

 




Matthew

sfrasernz

173 posts

Master Geek


  #2871817 21-Feb-2022 09:18
Send private message

Perfect. Thanks for the feedback and taking the time to test.

Delphinus
594 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2871832 21-Feb-2022 10:13
Send private message

I have one of these https://opengarage.io/ and it does exactly that.

 

Tells you open/close status. Vehicle present/not present. Can alert you if left open after x minutes. Can also auto close at a set time (eg at night).

01EG
569 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2871973 21-Feb-2022 12:54
Send private message

to the all scenarios you are suggested you may add a Zigbee light, I did it 😁 it is in my hallway, when the garage door is open the light is on 😁 so not need to check status/phone/etc

mdf

mdf
mdf
3083 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2871988 21-Feb-2022 13:10
Send private message

Delphinus:

 

I have one of these https://opengarage.io/ and it does exactly that.

 

Tells you open/close status. Vehicle present/not present. Can alert you if left open after x minutes. Can also auto close at a set time (eg at night).

 

 

I've got the same one. Ultrasonic sensor rather than reed switch so can tell you near/far, or near/mid/far (mid for car present or not) depending on how you set it up.

dazzanz
145 posts

Master Geek


  #2872013 21-Feb-2022 13:45
Send private message

Does anyone have a suggestion for how to do this without WiFi in the garage? Alternatively a cheap way to bridge WiFi over a long distance? Ethernet over power line won’t work either as it’s on its own meter. Our house is on a hill and garage is on the street so I’m constantly worrying about it being open.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Spark Trials End-to-End 5G Standalone Network
Posted 24-Aug-2022 08:46

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 