sfrasernz:

I have a bad habit of leaving the garage door open and am looking for a simple solution to alert my phone at a specific time if it is left open. The door opener is connected to our Arrowhead alarm which gives me the ability to open and close from their app but not monitor its status.
I assume we could add a reed switch to the alarm but I don’t know of a way for the arrowhead to send a message if left open.
I see reed and tilt switches are available from a few different companies. What would be the easiest components to cobble together a solution?