I've seen several posts here about smart locks and I'm now on the journey myself. I really want locks that I can monitor and possibly control via Home Assistant. Surely this area has moved on in the last year.

Yale locks + August connect kits are well-loved by most here, but I wish I liked the _look_ of them more. I also noted some people have experienced flakiness with them (@guyl).

Lockly has many features I want, and says it can work with Google Assistant which means I could likely access it through Home Assistant, but I haven't seen anyone here or on the HA forums doing this yet. The Lockly Secure Pro connects using Wifi. Is anyone here using one of these units? (@gcorgnet ?)

I love the look of the NZ company E-LOK's units, particularly the skinny 7-series ones, but neither the company's website nor their app say anything about integration with any HA platforms. I've sent them a query.

What else can people recommend?