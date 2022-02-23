Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Lockly or Yale smart locks in Home Assistant
kelly42

#293941 23-Feb-2022 12:35
I've seen several posts here about smart locks and I'm now on the journey myself. I really want locks that I can monitor and possibly control via Home Assistant. Surely this area has moved on in the last year.

 

Yale locks + August connect kits are well-loved by most here, but I wish I liked the _look_ of them more. I also noted some people have experienced flakiness with them (@guyl).

 

Lockly has many features I want, and says it can work with Google Assistant which means I could likely access it through Home Assistant, but I haven't seen anyone here or on the HA forums doing this yet. The Lockly Secure Pro connects using Wifi. Is anyone here using one of these units? (@gcorgnet ?)

 

I love the look of the NZ company E-LOK's units, particularly the skinny 7-series ones, but neither the company's website nor their app say anything about integration with any HA platforms. I've sent them a query.

 

What else can people recommend?

gcorgnet
  #2873238 23-Feb-2022 12:41
I am using a Lockly with the Wifi bridge and unfortunately haven't been able to get it accessible in Home Assistant.

I did try to spy on the traffic a couple of time but couldn't quite make sense of what was happening.

 

Appart from that, the Lock looks great and works well.

kelly42

  #2873246 23-Feb-2022 12:50
gcorgnet:

 

I am using a Lockly with the Wifi bridge and unfortunately haven't been able to get it accessible in Home Assistant.

I did try to spy on the traffic a couple of time but couldn't quite make sense of what was happening.

 

 

Auuuuugh...I'm really glad to hear that you have tried this, but...not the answer I was hoping for. Sigh.

 

The Lockly locks do look awesome. I guess fingerprint access and Home Assistant compatibility are mutually exclusive, since the E-LOK and Lockly do fingerprints well, but neither of them can be accessed in Home Assistant. and there are other locks like the connected Yale ones that are in HA but don't have fingerprint capabilities. Sounds like a market opportunity.

cychronz
  #2873248 23-Feb-2022 13:01
gcorgnet:

 

I am using a Lockly with the Wifi bridge and unfortunately haven't been able to get it accessible in Home Assistant.

I did try to spy on the traffic a couple of time but couldn't quite make sense of what was happening.

 

Appart from that, the Lock looks great and works well.

 

 

 

 

Unfortunately same for me...Lockly is a great lock, and works well on its own, but no way to control/monitor it in HA. You can control it through Google home as you suggested, and have it lock when you leave home, or as part of your goodnight routine. The Lockly also has a feature where it autolocks after x minutes, so we have ours auto lock after 5min.

 

ATM I simply monitor the door using a reed sensor to see if it opens/closes to trigger alarms/notifications based on the state of the house(Sleeping, Occupied, Away).

 

 

 

PS. I found using normal AA batteries in the Lockly makes it slow down over time(as alkaline batteries produces less V over time), but using rechargeable 1.2V batteries works great and keep the locking snappy!

