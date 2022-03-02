This was on the wall in a house I recently purchased and I have no idea what it is for. When it is switch to either position a green light on it briefly flickers.
I'd say it's an older Wemo light switch.
Pretty sure richms is correct. It is a remote for a Belkin Conserve Switch. Used to have one a long time ago, and was handy if you wanted to switch off all the power to something like an entertainment unit etc without reaching behind all the wires and all.
https://www.pcworld.co.nz/article/481360/review_belkin_conserve_switch/
Yann
Oh, and the remote is probably a paperweight now - I don't think it'll have any use without the power strip. I don't think you can pair it with another device as far as I remember - though it might be possible if you could find a compatible strip (thought there are better options around these days).
If it‘s on 433MHz, one could try to re-use it with a tasmotized sonoff-RF.
- NET: FTTH, OPNsense, 10G backbone, GWN APs, ipPBX
- SRV: HA server cluster, 95TB storage capacity on premise
- IoT: zigbee, tasmota, BidCoS, LoRa, WX sensor suite, IR
- 3D: two 3D printers, 3D scanner, CNC router, laser cutter