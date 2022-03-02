Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
dazzanz

#294055 2-Mar-2022 14:59
This was on the wall in a house I recently purchased and I have no idea what it is for. When it is switch to either position a green light on it briefly flickers.

trig42
  #2877805 2-Mar-2022 15:07
I'd say it's an older Wemo light switch.

 

 

richms
  #2877806 2-Mar-2022 15:09
Belkin 8-Outlet Conserve Switch Surge Protector, 4ft Cord and Remote, White

 

 

 

Useless without the powerstip that goes with it.




afe66
  #2877807 2-Mar-2022 15:09
Probably some sort of wifi enabled switch than connects to something like a wifi driven power point?

Like belkin Wemo smart switch



yann
  #2877831 2-Mar-2022 15:55
Pretty sure richms is correct.  It is a remote for a Belkin Conserve Switch.  Used to have one a long time ago, and was handy if you wanted to switch off all the power to something like an entertainment unit etc without reaching behind all the wires and all.

 

https://www.pcworld.co.nz/article/481360/review_belkin_conserve_switch/

 

Yann

 

 

yann
  #2877842 2-Mar-2022 16:33
Oh, and the remote is probably a paperweight now - I don't think it'll have any use without the power strip.  I don't think you can pair it with another device as far as I remember - though it might be possible if you could find a compatible strip (thought there are better options around these days).

dazzanz

  #2877843 2-Mar-2022 16:33
Interesting, so worthless without the other part. Cheers all

Tinkerisk
  #2877855 2-Mar-2022 17:22
If it‘s on 433MHz, one could try to re-use it with a tasmotized sonoff-RF.




- NET: FTTH, OPNsense, 10G backbone, GWN APs, ipPBX
- SRV: HA server cluster, 95TB storage capacity on premise
- IoT:   zigbee, tasmota, BidCoS, LoRa, WX sensor suite, IR
- 3D:    two 3D printers, 3D scanner, CNC router, laser cutter

