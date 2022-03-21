Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Power monitoring per-device with Shelly options
#295314 21-Mar-2022 09:08
I'm using Athom ESPHome smart plugs to start playing with per-device power monitoring in Home Assistant. It's working really well so far; I got 4 plugs and have put them on my fridge, freezer, washer, and dryer. I've just ordered 4 more. They are pretty bulletproof and arrived in NZ in less than 2 weeks.

 

I'm in the middle of a reno, with wires run but no sockets in yet, so I am planning to put Shellys everywhere I can and am working with my great electricians to sort this. I've added a few Shelly 1 units to single-gang simple light switches myself already and they're also working well - Shellys are great!

 

I want to wire in "permanent" power monitoring for the new locations of fridge, ovens, dishwasher. I could use more Athom smart plugs but I don't anticipate ever wanting to turn any of these devices OFF from the switches during normal use so it seems like overkill to use a smart switch, even if they are cheap and easy. I'm interested in the Shelly options: is anyone using a Shelly 1PM or Shelly EM for this type of use case?

 

(I'm sad that the Athom plugs won't fit on the industrial weatherproof 3-pin outlet in line with the "not-smart" 8 amp charger I use for my Leaf - that would be too easy!)

  #2889448 21-Mar-2022 09:50
If you just want power monitoring, you could consider some sort of clamp monitoring kit at (or near) the circuitboard, most of those should be on their own circuits in a new build, no?

  #2889451 21-Mar-2022 09:54
That would work if each of my kitchen appliances was going to be on its own circuit, but I strongly suspect that won't happen. It WOULD, however, be useful for any really big stuff that does end up on its own circuit like the incoming heat pump system.

 

The Shelly EM (and 3EM, but I don't have any three-phase power AFAIK) uses a clamp. I'm interested to hear from anyone that is using one in NZ.

  #2889572 21-Mar-2022 13:44
I have a couple of shelly 1pms attached to lights, they report power usage.  There's also the dual version, the 2.5.

 

 




  #2890145 22-Mar-2022 15:26
The newer Plus 1/2PM Shellys would be the way to go. Even the 2.5
All monitor power very well, but you may want to look at the limits (I think 3500w + 16 amps max)  if you want to hook up to stoves / cook tops and the like
The EM series may be a better option. You are also limited to about 2.5mm wiring on most of the smaller relays unless you can jam them in

 


This is just a 2.5 reporting via Home assistant:

