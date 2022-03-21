I'm using Athom ESPHome smart plugs to start playing with per-device power monitoring in Home Assistant. It's working really well so far; I got 4 plugs and have put them on my fridge, freezer, washer, and dryer. I've just ordered 4 more. They are pretty bulletproof and arrived in NZ in less than 2 weeks.

I'm in the middle of a reno, with wires run but no sockets in yet, so I am planning to put Shellys everywhere I can and am working with my great electricians to sort this. I've added a few Shelly 1 units to single-gang simple light switches myself already and they're also working well - Shellys are great!

I want to wire in "permanent" power monitoring for the new locations of fridge, ovens, dishwasher. I could use more Athom smart plugs but I don't anticipate ever wanting to turn any of these devices OFF from the switches during normal use so it seems like overkill to use a smart switch, even if they are cheap and easy. I'm interested in the Shelly options: is anyone using a Shelly 1PM or Shelly EM for this type of use case?

(I'm sad that the Athom plugs won't fit on the industrial weatherproof 3-pin outlet in line with the "not-smart" 8 amp charger I use for my Leaf - that would be too easy!)