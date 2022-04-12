SearchingAround

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
HRV system wall control panel settings to enable/disable the summer kit feature
#295653 12-Apr-2022 13:59
Recently I purchased a used HRV system + summer kit from its 1st owner who purchased it in late 2012 from www.hrv.co.nz, see the attached photo,

 

But when running the fan units without being connected to the power-on summer kit, there is error 11 or 10 shown on the wall control panel. When connecting to the power-on summer kit, there is no error, and the whole system works well. In my opinion, a flexible, configurable integrated system like this should be able to adjust the settings on the wall control panel to enable/disable the summer kit feature at will (or through other approaches), and after disable the summer kit feature, the whole HRV system should work well without error on the wall control panel, even though not being connected to the summer kit.

 

It is much appreciated if anyone who knows and can pass me the information for the settings.

  #2902498 14-Apr-2022 21:48
(update - I think from the wall control panel it should be able to reset/default the whole HRV + summer kit system to the basic HRV system default factory setting, If this is achievable, then when running the basic HRV system without being connected to the summer kit system, there should be no error, i.e. the error 11 or 10 should be gone. Is there anyone know how to reset/default the HRV system to its factory default setting? Thanks)

