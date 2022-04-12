SearchingAround

Recently I purchased a used HRV system + summer kit from its 1st owner who purchased it in late 2012 from www.hrv.co.nz, see the attached photo,

But when running the fan units without being connected to the power-on summer kit, there is error 11 or 10 shown on the wall control panel. When connecting to the power-on summer kit, there is no error, and the whole system works well. In my opinion, a flexible, configurable integrated system like this should be able to adjust the settings on the wall control panel to enable/disable the summer kit feature at will (or through other approaches), and after disable the summer kit feature, the whole HRV system should work well without error on the wall control panel, even though not being connected to the summer kit.

It is much appreciated if anyone who knows and can pass me the information for the settings.