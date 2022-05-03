aucklander:

Hi all,

what would be your recommendation if I want to achieve the slow turn on of a mains lamp? Application will be on halogen spotlights installed outdoors, they get those long skinny bulbs R7s (78mm long in my case), I want them to turn on from off state to full brightness over a period of - say - one or two seconds? It would be quite a wow factor. The lights will also be controlled by a PIR sensor.

I heard of dimmers which can get an external "control" signal, in that case a light sensor was used to control the dimmer, with the lights slowly coming on to compensate for sunset! But even if I would have one of those, I need something to generate the control signal (presumably 0-10V DC?) from 0 to 10V over a period of 2 seconds, then stay at max brightness until turned off...

I did find few schematics on internet but I was wondering if there is a "ready-made" solution available?

Thank you.