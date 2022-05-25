Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Warning: never use ADT Security (formerly morepork)
reven

3520 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#296153 25-May-2022 16:07
So I've been using morepork for years now, basically signed up when they started.   They sold off to ADT security a few years back.

 

 

 

Kept paying my monthly $32 fee.  During covid, I work from home now, someone is basically always at home, figured I'd save my self the $32 a month and just cancel.

 

 

 

I've been trying to cancel my account since last monday (16th of May).    10 days and counting.

 

 

 

Called them up multiple times, was told "that department is in a meeting, they will ring you back".  "email this address".   "i can help with that, that team isn't picking up".  etc.   

 

I got an email for someone at the company who says they are working on it and will let me know when its done.

 

 

 

How long does it take to cancel an account???  seriously.  10 days, and nothing.

 

 

 

So yeah, don't sign up with them, save yourself the headache.   They seem to be a scam.

MikeB4
17180 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2918492 25-May-2022 16:15
I am about to go through that. Since the sale our Morepork has been getting worse and worse. Components are failing and ADT don’t want to know and they have no replacements for parts that fail.

reven

3520 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2918493 25-May-2022 16:17
yeah, morepork was great, they had very good customer service.

 

 

 

ADT is a scam.

FineWine
2406 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

  #2918494 25-May-2022 16:17
Cancel your auto payment if you have one with them. Then email them telling them of this, referencing your previous communications.




MikeB4
17180 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2918495 25-May-2022 16:18
I have to decide what to use next

reven

3520 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2918497 25-May-2022 16:19
FineWine:

 

Cancel your auto payment if you have one with them. Then email them telling them of this, referencing your previous communications.

 

 

 

 

It's credit card.  I called up my bank and all I can do is cancel my entire credit card, can't block one company apparently.

reven

3520 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2918501 25-May-2022 16:25
MikeB4: I have to decide what to use next

 

 

 

I'm probably just going to use home assistant and do it that way.  it wont work on cellular etc, but that's really it... and I could make it work on cellular if I really wanted it too.   

MikeB4
17180 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2918505 25-May-2022 16:30
We have installed Arlo cameras inside and out. We put them inside as the Morepork cameras stopped working last year. The Morepork is really only doing the doors and the three motion sensors that are still working. As we both work from home we haven't been bothered but you reminded me that we are still paying $31 per month for very little. 



Benoire
2457 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2918508 25-May-2022 16:37
reven:

 

So I've been using morepork for years now, basically signed up when they started.   They sold off to ADT security a few years back.

 

 

 

Kept paying my monthly $32 fee.  During covid, I work from home now, someone is basically always at home, figured I'd save my self the $32 a month and just cancel.

 

 

 

I've been trying to cancel my account since last monday (16th of May).    10 days and counting.

 

 

 

Called them up multiple times, was told "that department is in a meeting, they will ring you back".  "email this address".   "i can help with that, that team isn't picking up".  etc.   

 

I got an email for someone at the company who says they are working on it and will let me know when its done.

 

 

 

How long does it take to cancel an account???  seriously.  10 days, and nothing.

 

 

 

So yeah, don't sign up with them, save yourself the headache.   They seem to be a scam.

 

 

Heh I feel your pain, I've been trying to cancel my morepork sub for the past 3 weeks.  Bought in to the Eufy ecosystem as the morepork system was outdated and not supported... trying to get in touch is hard let alone getting someone to answer me on this matter.

FineWine
2406 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

  #2918511 25-May-2022 16:39
reven:

 

FineWine:

 

Cancel your auto payment if you have one with them. Then email them telling them of this, referencing your previous communications.

 

It's credit card.  I called up my bank and all I can do is cancel my entire credit card, can't block one company apparently.

 

That sounds like the bank has put it in the 'to hard basket' 

 

This is from the NZ Bankers Association website: Setting up and cancelling direct debits including credit cards.

 

You have done all due diligence and have a paper trail. The bank must follow your instructions.

 

 




FineWine
2406 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

  #2918515 25-May-2022 16:45
Wow this is beginning to sound like a "Fair Go" issue/program




Benoire
2457 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2918525 25-May-2022 17:08
just sent another contact form requesting details of how to cancel... unfortunately their replies are generic and do not include the message so may not be able to be used as evidence.  I've added this thread to the request...

reven

3520 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2918532 25-May-2022 17:15
Just called up again, got through to someone decent at least this time.  But same promises of escalating it to the sales manager, couldn't get through to the cancellation team.

 

 

 

This guy did make me feel hopeful though like he's actually going to do something about it and not just ignore me and hope I go away like the last few.

 

 

 

but yeah.... never ever ever sign up to this company.

gregmcc
2038 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2918547 25-May-2022 17:41
reven:

 

FineWine:

 

Cancel your auto payment if you have one with them. Then email them telling them of this, referencing your previous communications.

 

 

 

 

It's credit card.  I called up my bank and all I can do is cancel my entire credit card, can't block one company apparently.

 

 

 

 

Easy solution, email ADT advise that authorization to charge credit card is withdrawn/cancelled and you wish to cancel their service.

 

 

 

Same copy to your bank advising that any further charges from ADT will be disputed.

 

If charges turn up, dispute them and direct the bank to the emails sent, there would be no way that the bank would not do a chargeback on this, ADT will get the message as i'm sure they get hit with chargeback fees

 

 

Tinkerisk
2053 posts

Uber Geek


  #2918548 25-May-2022 17:48
reven:

 

FineWine:

 

Cancel your auto payment if you have one with them. Then email them telling them of this, referencing your previous communications.

 

 

 

 

It's credit card.  I called up my bank and all I can do is cancel my entire credit card, can't block one company apparently.

 

 

 

 

Whooot? You can't undo a single booking? What kind of credit card is this?




MadEngineer
3071 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2918558 25-May-2022 18:15
That’s typical of direct debit




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

