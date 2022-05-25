So I've been using morepork for years now, basically signed up when they started. They sold off to ADT security a few years back.

Kept paying my monthly $32 fee. During covid, I work from home now, someone is basically always at home, figured I'd save my self the $32 a month and just cancel.

I've been trying to cancel my account since last monday (16th of May). 10 days and counting.

Called them up multiple times, was told "that department is in a meeting, they will ring you back". "email this address". "i can help with that, that team isn't picking up". etc.

I got an email for someone at the company who says they are working on it and will let me know when its done.

How long does it take to cancel an account??? seriously. 10 days, and nothing.

So yeah, don't sign up with them, save yourself the headache. They seem to be a scam.