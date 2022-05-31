Have a client with a fairly large BI system - I think around 45-50 cameras, running on an i9, using Intel hardware acceleration, has been good but recently CPU usage seems to be out of control, and BI is freezing. Have done all the recommended things from BI other than enabling sub streams, which is next on the list.

I do notice there is a new 'Intel Beta' hardware acceleration option, which does lower the CPU usage significantly, like from 100% constant down to 30-50%, but this periodically crashes.

If anyone here happens to have worked with a larger BI setup & has any advise, I'd be keen to hear it!

Thanks.