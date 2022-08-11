I've recently broken down and flashed a Deta Grid Connect DET100HA outdoor PIR motion sensor with Tasmota but need a one-on-one session with someone familiar with the TuyaMCU Command instructions located here https://tasmota.github.io/docs/TuyaMCU/

While the motion light is working and I can see it in Home Assistant, I obviously have to run some mapping commands to get control of the following:

Relay for load Motion sensor Internal red LED Motion Sensitivity ??? ???

If anyone has any experience with this before I reach out to Travis at digiblurDIY, please send me a DM.