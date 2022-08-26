Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Garage door relay switch - multiple ‘inputs’
sfrasernz

172 posts

Master Geek


#299283 26-Aug-2022 07:47
Send private message quote this post

My terminology might be off but is it fine to have two different devices connected to a garage door opener relay terminals?

My garage door opener motor is connected to an ArrowHead alarm in order to open/close using their app. There is no ArrowHead interface to HomeAssistant (at least not without changing the firmware on the alarm which I’m hesitant to do).

I’d like to expose the garage opener to HomeKit via HomeAssistant so I can access through CarPlay.

So I am considering getting an HA device which would piggy back the output wires onto the garage door terminals with the alarm wires. Is this going to cause issues with the alarm?

Create new topic
evilonenz
/dev/urandom
221 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2959643 26-Aug-2022 07:52
Send private message quote this post

No, shouldn't cause a problem at all. Mine is connected to my AAP alarm, the wall switch and a Shelly1 to automate opening/closing of the door, has been this way for well over a year and had zero issues.

 

One thing to consider would be a reed switch if you don't already have one, you'll want to be fairly sure of the door position before automating anything.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Life360 protects each family member with advanced driving, digital, and location safety features. Choose the plan that fits your family’s size and life stage.
sfrasernz

172 posts

Master Geek


  #2959644 26-Aug-2022 07:58
Send private message quote this post

Just what I needed. Thanks!

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Spark Trials End-to-End 5G Standalone Network
Posted 24-Aug-2022 08:46

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 