My terminology might be off but is it fine to have two different devices connected to a garage door opener relay terminals?



My garage door opener motor is connected to an ArrowHead alarm in order to open/close using their app. There is no ArrowHead interface to HomeAssistant (at least not without changing the firmware on the alarm which I’m hesitant to do).



I’d like to expose the garage opener to HomeKit via HomeAssistant so I can access through CarPlay.



So I am considering getting an HA device which would piggy back the output wires onto the garage door terminals with the alarm wires. Is this going to cause issues with the alarm?



