Hi,

I am looking to get a LED floodlight camera to replace an existing outside PIR floodlight.

Can I ask for any advice on what would be the best system (similar to Ring Floodlight Camera Wired Plus) for use and especially weatherproofing as this will be mounted on a very exposed northerly facing garage wall, and the existing PIR floodlights seem to fail at a rapid rate with weather ingress.

Thanks and Regards