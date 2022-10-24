I bought a bunch of Smanos gear from PB Tech last year, including the K2 DIY alarm kit and a UFO camera. I’ve been very disappointed with all this stuff since it’s all proprietary and I can’t use anything with Home Assistant (except through their very limited IFTTT integration.) I’ve stopped using all the Smanos stuff and are mainly using Zigbee products now.



Their WiFi UFO camera is actually a pretty nice camera though. It can record to an SD card and works well at night. I want to start using Frigate for NVR and object detection, and have ordered a Google Coral USB TPU. I was just wondering if there’s any way to hack this Smanos WiFi camera and use it as a standard IP camera. I’ve also ordered some Dahua cameras to try them out, but it would be a shame to throw away this Smanos camera, so I’d like to find a way to salvage it.



Has anyone reverse engineered Smanos stuff, or found out how to access the video feed over WiFi?



(I would also be interested in reverse engineering the 433MHz protocol for their DIY alarm kit devices. But that’s for another day.)