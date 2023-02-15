Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Your Latest Home Assistant Project
MonolithNZZ

#303509 15-Feb-2023 12:22
I thought it'd be great to have a thread where we can share what we've been up to with HA 👍

 

 

 

Yesterday I got permanent root access to our LG OLED TV, and installed a fantastic script called Magic Mapper. It allows you to re-map keys or call various functions using the LG luna API service.

 

The functions I've setup include:

 

*Netflix key now opens Plex

 

*Amazon key now opens moonlight (homebrew software that allows you stream your PC games locally to your TV using Nvidia GameStream service)

 

*Can now turn our optically connected RF amplifier on/off with one button press where as previously it required three presses (thanks LG...)

 

*Best of all, any key on the remote can call a home assistant POST URL, and trigger your HA automations, essentially making the LG remote a smart remote! For now, I've set a key to toggle the lights in our movie room on/off and adjust the brightness in 20% steps using the channel up/down keys.

 

We hardly use any of the remote's remaining keys, and I plan on setting up other automations, such as displaying our HA dashboard with a keypress, or opening/closing the media room blinds.

 

All the info you need to get this set up can be found here: https://github.com/andrewfraley/magic_mapper

 

SumnerBoy
  #3036990 15-Feb-2023 12:26
That is really very cool - nice work!

Silvrav
  #3037028 15-Feb-2023 13:25
My latest project in the works:, using a broadlink IR transmitter.

 

I have now learned all 332 possible combination over the weekend and need to now copy and paste them into a JSON format so that my climate card can work.

 

Then my dumb heatpump is now smart.

 

 

 

 

Secondly, working on summary cards for my home screen so I can see on one screen some key data, instead of having to open tabs for each room

 

 

 

