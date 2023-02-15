MonolithNZZ

I thought it'd be great to have a thread where we can share what we've been up to with HA 👍

Yesterday I got permanent root access to our LG OLED TV, and installed a fantastic script called Magic Mapper. It allows you to re-map keys or call various functions using the LG luna API service.

The functions I've setup include:

*Netflix key now opens Plex

*Amazon key now opens moonlight (homebrew software that allows you stream your PC games locally to your TV using Nvidia GameStream service)

*Can now turn our optically connected RF amplifier on/off with one button press where as previously it required three presses (thanks LG...)

*Best of all, any key on the remote can call a home assistant POST URL, and trigger your HA automations, essentially making the LG remote a smart remote! For now, I've set a key to toggle the lights in our movie room on/off and adjust the brightness in 20% steps using the channel up/down keys.

We hardly use any of the remote's remaining keys, and I plan on setting up other automations, such as displaying our HA dashboard with a keypress, or opening/closing the media room blinds.

All the info you need to get this set up can be found here: https://github.com/andrewfraley/magic_mapper