I currently own and use an Apple series 8 and Garmin Venu2 Plus. Smart watches are now irritating me with the constant intrusion in life. I have decided to ditch the smartwatch’s and use traditional time pieces. I still have an older Seiko Chronograph but looking to purchase a new watch and looking at what’s on offer.



Now to my point, anyone else here abandoned smartwatches and gone back to traditional watches? How did you get on with the change?