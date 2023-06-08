Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#305859 8-Jun-2023 16:41
Got to say, e-ink is an impressive tech......  this has been on "screen" since the anniversary weekend floods, where it got wet.

 

Its dead, wont charge/respond to anything (claimed under insurance).

 

You'd swear the thing was fine.... :)

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

             Website - Store

 

Server   : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 8TB HDD, i5-6500

 

Desktop : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 500GB SSD, i5-3470S, 1050Ti

  #3086646 8-Jun-2023 16:53
Excellent choice of book to freeze the screen on. I'd imagine they could cut down on warranty claims if the default error screen suggested you'd just been reading 50 Shades of Twilight or some such.

 
 
 
 

  #3086647 8-Jun-2023 16:55
 this has been on "screen" since the anniversary weekend floods, where it got wet.

 

And will basically stay there forever.....

 

E-ink doesn't draw power for the display, it draws power to "flip" the pixels between Black and White,, so the pixels will stay that way until they are changed.....

  #3086649 8-Jun-2023 17:00
That's how E-Ink works. The screen only consumes energy when changing the state of pixels. No change, no energy consumption. My wife's old kobo hasn't been charged in over 18 months and the Micro USB port is broken but the screen still displays the home screen.

