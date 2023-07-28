I am building a product and looking for the Cellular and GPS modules for the 3 networks. (e.g. SIM808)

I am looking for GSM module recommendations and knowledge about cellular bands to help get the right module.



This is a data-only project, but we could add voice later.

We will use varying data but not heavy, so I know 2G will suffice.

Microcontroller will be be either esp32 or stm32, happy to take advice on that too.



I see the 3G networks coming to an end soon, 3G was going to be my go-to due to the marine coverage.

but I assume once it is dead 4G will step up???



5G not wanted.



So what is the situation with 2G and 4G?

What bands can I rely on from each of the 3 telcos?

and then what SIM modules should I use (e.g. SIM808)

will 2G be sticking around? Is it viable?



Is there any reliable sources of info? because the telcos seem to not publically advise for fear of confusing the customers.



I will need an Account Manager from each telco and so what is the right path to get one of those at each telco?



