I've got a spa pool that has a dumb controller on it and will cost about $500 to upgrade it to be wifi enabled. Rather than do that, I was hoping I could find a smart plug that is outdoor / waterproof IP rated that is either plug-in or can be hardwired to control this Spa Pool so it only runs during off-peak energy hours.
I see lots of stuff that is 10A rated, but finding one that is 15A rated seems like a unicorn. I see the PDL Iconic range, but it looks like that might only be 10A as well and I want to avoid Zigbee. Preferably would like something that is Homekit or Tuya compatible that would be great.
Anyone know of such a thing available here in NZ?