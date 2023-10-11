mentalinc: Be interested to understand the actual ROI of this approach. I assume you're more likely to use spa end of day/evening, so wouldn't have been heated for many hours and may be cold? You'd also need to see what it does to the temperature going hot and coldish all the time.. might be worth some manual tests first turning it off and on to see if you get the heat you want...

We have a Shelly Plus 1 PM on our Spa pool and it....mostly works. I've had a couple of over-temperature alarms happen recently, and not sure if this is post a recent firmware update or something. I've turned on Eco Mode which seems to have made a difference though.

Our use case is that we have solar so we turn it on in the morning and it uses 3KW to heat it up. It's normally at temperate by about 2pm and then keeps it on until about 4pm. We then turn it on a little bit before we use it at night and it's still plenty warm enough. (It's set to 40C so even if it drops 1-2 degrees it's still fine.)

We then use our free hour at 9-10pm to warm it up again and then it turns off. I' not sure what it drops to over night but I can confirm if you want. It's likely low 30s though.

Essentially over winter, we are still importing some power to heat it but not a lot. Over Summer we still export power while it's heating the spa pool and hot water cylinder.