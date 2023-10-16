Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Smart Smoke/CO Alarm or Package
#309407 16-Oct-2023 16:25
Recently purchased a Nest Protect from Amazon, I ordered the battery version because there was no AU/NZ wired edition stocked anywhere reasonably trustworthy nearby. It came labelled with a Replace By date of November 2027. I've returned it. Fun fact, the box serial has the format ########WWYY#### so you can at least tell if it's worth picking up if you come across one in a store.

 

On further inspection other folks appear to be receiving similar stock, with some ordering a 4-pack and seeing all different manufacture dates ranging from 2016-2022. On further investigation, the Amazon seller isn't even Google, it's an independent. It seems to be an odd situation where Nest isn't moving Protect stock as efficiently as other product lines, and there's very little recent information about it, despite glowing recommendations from tech folk and more generally.

 

In looking for solutions, I'm stumped. I've widened my search to basically anything that detects smoke/CO that could potentially integrate into HomeKit, HomeBridge or Home Assistant. Outside of Nest, I'm not interested in relying on a cloud service for operation for obvious reasons, and with Google characteristically killing off the brand I don't hold much hope for Protect either. My last resort might be to buy a Cavius and an Apple HomePod for the alarm detection push that provides.

 

Has anyone had recent experience procuring such a product or system?

  #3148203 16-Oct-2023 16:49
I had thought this was really about the battery life, being a long-life battery powered smoke alarm. Seems it's actually about the carbon monoxide detector.

Either way, personally I won't be too fussed when my Protects come up for replacement. I had been planning to do a mix of Cavius connected alarms and Nest Protects anyway, so will probably continue down this path with Nest Protects for bedrooms in particular.

 
 
 
 

  #3148208 16-Oct-2023 17:09
disillusioned: I had thought this was really about the battery life, being a long-life battery powered smoke alarm. Seems it's actually about the carbon monoxide detector.

 

Well with the Cavius it's the overall validated lifespan, which is why they've designed it with a sealed battery. Older or damper NZ homes can actually trigger the detection software more often and reduce the service life, but I understand they honour any reduced lifespan claim (and if not, CGA).

 

With the Nest, Protect's rated life is indeed limited by the CO sensor. They did well to get it to 10 years, they're often 5-7 years. Unfortunately it seems Nest Protect stock isn't FIFO'd, at least not at Amazon, and the Protect effectively makes itself unusable by frequently chirping once they "expire". I'd have to keep ordering/returning until I get one with an acceptable service life, the Amazon fulfillment centre isn't going to check the serial because it's not categorised for that.

