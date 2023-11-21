Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Galaxy Watch screen repair
invisibleman18

1356 posts

Uber Geek


#310774 21-Nov-2023 10:21
I have a Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 which has served me well for 4 years. This morning putting on my backpack it got caught on the strap as I put my arm through and the whole screen ripped off (see photo). It came off in one piece so should be able to be reconnected. I can't believe how easily it came off as it barely got caught. I thought it was just the screen protector as it happened, but no it's the entire screen.

 

I’ll contact Samsung once I find the receipt after work tonight but in the mean time does anyone know anywhere in Wellington that could repair this? Would the cost of this repair make it more worthwhile to buy a newer model instead given it’s happened just ahead of Black Friday? It’s 4 years old so out of warranty but could I argue that the screen shouldn’t just come off under CGA?

 

mdf

mdf
3497 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3161921 21-Nov-2023 10:47
If everything still works and you just need the screen physically reattached, https://capitalwatchservices.nz/ is the traditional choice. I doubt they can repair the electronics if something like the touch screen doesn't work though.

 

Just my 2cents, but I wouldn't like your odds of arguing a CGA claim. But YMMV.

 
 
 
 

invisibleman18

1356 posts

Uber Geek


  #3161927 21-Nov-2023 11:01
Thanks for the reply. I'll contact Samsung once I find the receipt and see what they say. I assume it would need the electronic connection fixed too as well as just reattaching the screen.

 

However, I actually get a really good Government employee discount through the Samsung store, so just having a look I could get the Galaxy Watch 6 44mm bluetooth version (which would be the equivalent updated model) for $336, compared to JB Hifi and Noel Leeming's Black Friday price of $419. So probably more worthwhile to just get the new model.

invisibleman18

1356 posts

Uber Geek


  #3163337 24-Nov-2023 18:08
To update, Samsung said it was repairable but would cost as out of warranty etc (expected) and to contact the service centre for an estimate on the cost. Emailed them photos etc via their website on Wednesday morning, still hadn't heard back by this afternoon so I phoned a couple of times and it just rang forever without being answered. Then got a text back saying that couldn't answer as they were extremely busy and to go on their website for a quicker response which if course I'd already tried.

Website did say it was a $50+gst inspection fee before repairs so I'm assuming maybe $100+ if it needs a new screen. Galaxy watch 6 was discounted further through the Government employee store today than when I looked earlier in the week, presumably due to Black Friday. Now $314 (cheapest elsewhere I can find in Black Friday sales is $390). So assuming it was going to cost $150 minimum to repair I decided to just order the new model instead.



askelon
870 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3163418 25-Nov-2023 09:37
Samsung are quoting around $225-$250AU on their site for replacing the screen. Realistically probably better off looking at new due to its age.  

Oblivian
7283 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3163513 25-Nov-2023 13:23
Promoted me to add one to the basket.

Samsung direct are cheaper than the shelf stores BF and comes with a 2nd band atm

Naturally out of stock however for the 44 graphite :( (while saying people have purchased them today.. marketing fail)



Unsure about broken but they also trade in discount some models

invisibleman18

1356 posts

Uber Geek


  #3163818 25-Nov-2023 23:05
askelon:

Samsung are quoting around $225-$250AU on their site for replacing the screen. Realistically probably better off looking at new due to its age.  



Thanks couldn't find that on the NZ site and the service centre still hasn't got back to me, but feel even more justified in ordering the new model for $314 if the repair of the 2019 one was more like $250.

Didn't get the free band through the Government employee store but the price was $60 less for the 44mm.

Oblivian
7283 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3163823 26-Nov-2023 00:20
Ended up with the 47mm classic for $349 from spark.
Yep. $350 off the rrp. Had to visit the store to be sure.
The 44mm 4g is also $399

Also, part of being in EPP is you don't disclose what you see ;)

https://www.spark.co.nz/online/shop/products/samsung-galaxy-watch6-classic-bt-group/?offerId=samsung128017spo

