invisibleman18

I have a Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 which has served me well for 4 years. This morning putting on my backpack it got caught on the strap as I put my arm through and the whole screen ripped off (see photo). It came off in one piece so should be able to be reconnected. I can't believe how easily it came off as it barely got caught. I thought it was just the screen protector as it happened, but no it's the entire screen.

I’ll contact Samsung once I find the receipt after work tonight but in the mean time does anyone know anywhere in Wellington that could repair this? Would the cost of this repair make it more worthwhile to buy a newer model instead given it’s happened just ahead of Black Friday? It’s 4 years old so out of warranty but could I argue that the screen shouldn’t just come off under CGA?