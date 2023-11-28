Clawhammer

I have just purchased a used eleectric start AEG 5000watt portable generator powered by Yamaha MZ 360 engine. Firstly I am impressed by the overall quality of the unit, it feels like an industrial version of the many cheap and cheerful Chinese portable generators so widely available.

My problem is that the control wiring has been butchered by someone with more enthusiasm than experience. I am trying to find a circuit/ wiring diagram for this unit, I can find one for the Yamaha motor but not one for the complete AEG generator including the starter/ charging/control wiring.

Thanks in advance for any help.

