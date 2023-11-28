Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Portable generator wiring diagram.
Clawhammer

36 posts

Geek
+1 received by user: 11


#310878 28-Nov-2023 11:04
Send private message

I have just purchased a used eleectric start AEG 5000watt portable generator powered by Yamaha MZ 360 engine. Firstly I am impressed by the overall quality of the unit, it feels like an industrial version of the many cheap and cheerful Chinese portable generators so widely available.
My problem is that the control wiring has been butchered by someone with more enthusiasm than experience. I am trying to find a circuit/ wiring diagram for this unit, I can find one for the Yamaha motor but not one for the complete AEG generator including the starter/ charging/control wiring.
Thanks in advance for any help.

Create new topic
Daynger
436 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 307


  #3166057 29-Nov-2023 22:10
Send private message

That sounds like a job for a specialist tbh, not something that should be DIY back yarded.



EMB

EMB
54 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 14

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3167182 2-Dec-2023 14:54
Send private message

This should cover it off.

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 